Calling all Swifties: Here are the shops you need to visit to gear up for The Eras Tour concert

It's July 5 and the mood among Swifties in Singapore is mixed, to say the least.

With today being the first day of ticket sales for Taylor Swift's concert next year, it has been a mishmash of sad, beautiful and tragic for fans who missed out on tickets.

But for those lucky enough to snap up tickets, now is the time to focus their attention on preparing for the concert itself.

After all, dressing up for a Taylor Swift show is part of the experience.

Local vendors and shops are taking note, and last Saturday (July 1), Beads and Crafts, a craft store in Chinatown, called out to Swifties who are looking to attend the concert.

Swifties can head down to the shop, located in People's Park Centre, to purchase everything they need to make friendship bracelets for the concert.

As the name suggests, Beads and Crafts sells an assortment of beads, as well as elastic strings in different sizes.

There are even beads in the colours of Taylor Swift's third studio album, Speak Now — very timely, given how the re-recorded Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will be released on July 7.

In the comments section were Swifties aplenty, some asking for prices of the beads, while others warned the shop to stock up on its supplies.

A few netizens took a more reserved approach and were aiming to settle their concert ticket purchase first.

If you're wondering what a friendship bracelet is (and why it's relevant to a Taylor Swift concert), here's a quick rundown.

Swifties are not only making and wearing friendship bracelets, but they are also trading them with each other at the concert.

And like most things her fans latch on to, this trend was inspired by a lyric in a Taylor Swift song, You're On Your Own, Kid.

Another option for Taylor Swift-related gear is the online store Blindgoldrush.

Its menu of items includes keychains, stickers, tote bags and accessories.

These are, of course, sprinkled with some Taylor Swift magic in the form of her lyrics or song titles.

If you are looking for a physical store, Blindgoldrush has a pop-up at Planet Days Gift Shop in Queensway Shopping Centre.

The scalpers have arrived

With queue numbers entering the seventh digit, a majority of people were not able to be the lucky ones to get a Taylor Swift concert ticket.

Among the ones who did are those looking to make a quick buck.

On Carousell, one seller listed four of their "VIP tickets" for $3,888.

Others are selling Cat 3 tickets for $750 (with the original retail price being $288).

