Women divorces husband for not arguing with her, says she is 'suffocated by his love'

Can you fault someone for loving you too much?

A woman from the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh approached the Sharia court to seek a divorce from her husband, just 18 months after marriage.

According to reports, the unnamed woman claimed that she “could not digest her husband’s love”.

She alleged that she felt “suffocated” from the overwhelming love she received from him.

“Neither does he ever shout at me, nor has he ever disappointed me over any issue. I am feeling suffocated in such an environment,” she claimed.

The woman explained that her husband would also cook for her sometimes and help out with the household chores. And no matter what she does — even when she makes a mistake — the woman said that her husband would always forgive her.

Stating that her husband has never fought with her, she added: “I wanted to argue with him. I do not need a life where the husband agrees to anything”.

It is said that the woman’s husband has always wanted to keep his wife happy.

Woman’s plea for divorce rejected

Sharia court’s cleric was baffled upon hearing the woman’s bizarre reason of seeking for a divorce.

When the woman was asked whether she had any other reasons for seeking a divorce, she responded in negative. The cleric later rejected her plea calling it frivolous.

After her plea for divorce was rejected, the woman appealed to the local governing body, which also expressed its inability to come to a decision.

The court has since requested for the couple to resolve the matter mutually.

This article was first published in theAsianparent.