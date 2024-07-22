Work-friendly cafes in Orchard and Somerset you need to check out

Orchard and Somerset are buzzing with life, and amidst all the shopping and entertainment, there are some fantastic cafes perfect for getting work done.

Whether you're looking for a chill spot to catch up on emails or a cosy corner to brainstorm, these cafes have got you covered.

No spoilers bar & dining at The Projector Cineleisure

This spot is a gem hidden inside The Projector Cineleisure. No Spoilers Bar & Dining combines cinematic vibes with a relaxed cafe setting. Perfect for solo dates, it offers a unique atmosphere to sip your coffee or cocktail, and WiFi to dive right into work.

It's eclectic and cosy, a great escape from the daily hustle. If you grow tiresome from working, catch a flick to refresh and relax.

No Spoilers Bar & Dining at The Projector Cineleisure is located at 8 Grange Rd, #05-01, Singapore 239695. Open Mon-Fri 3pm-10 pm, Sat-Sun 1pm-10pm.

Alchemist The Heeren

Alchemist The Heeren is a standout in Orchard, offering a perfect blend of sleek design and top-quality coffee. Located in The Heeren, this cafe features minimalist decor with a touch of sophistication, making it an inspiring spot for both work and relaxation.

The spacious layout and abundant natural light create an inviting atmosphere that's ideal for catching up on work, meeting with friends, or simply enjoying a solo coffee date. The artisanal brews and attention to detail in every cup are a plus too.

Unfortunately they don't have power plugs, so do remember to charge your devices.

Alchemist The Heeren is located at 260 Orchard Rd, #01-ORA The Heeren, Singapore 238855. Open daily 9am-9pm.

Estro Coffee

Estro Coffee is a haven for coffee enthusiasts located in Wheelock Place. With its intimate setting and focus on premium brews, it attracts those looking to combine work with a delightful coffee experience. Imagine curling up in a cosy corner with a book or your laptop, surrounded by the rich aroma of freshly ground coffee beans.

Best of all, they have plenty of plugs so you don't have to worry about fuel for your laptop too.

Estro Coffee is located at 501 Orchard Rd, B1- 01 Wheelock Place, Singapore 238880. Open Mon-Fri 8am-9pm, Sat-Sun 10 am-10 pm.

Oriole Coffee + Bar

Oriole Coffee + Bar at Pan Pacific Serviced Suites is a go-to spot for coffee lovers and remote workers alike. With its industrial-chic decor and laid-back atmosphere, it's perfect for a productive work session or a casual meet-up.

Imagine sipping on a perfectly brewed Taisho Coffee, made from their house-roasted beans, while enjoying the comfort of plush seating and ample power outlets. A cafe by day, Oriole turns into a bar as dusk falls, serving house pour wines, beers, and a selection of refreshing cocktails.

Oriole Coffee + Bar is located at 96 Somerset Rd, #01-01, Singapore 238163. Open Mon-Thu 11 am-10 pm, Fri 11 am-10.30pm, Sat 10am-10.30pm, Sun 11 am-9.30pm.

Baristart Coffee Singapore (Wisma Atria)

Baristart Coffee Singapore is where you get top-tier coffee with a cosy, welcoming atmosphere. Nestled in the bustling Wisma Atria, it's the ideal place to spend a quiet afternoon working on your laptop.

The Japanese coffee craftsmanship here is seriously impressive, with Hokkaido milk adding a creamy touch to your coffee. Picture a quaint space with warm wooden accents, where you can indulge in a latte or their famous cream puffs while getting through your to-do list.

Baristart Coffee Singapore (Wisma Atria) is located at 435 Orchard Rd, #04-01 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877. Open daily 11 am-9 pm.

Equate Coffee

Equate in Somerset is a community space perfect for collaboration and creativity. With flexible seating and a calming atmosphere, it's designed to boost productivity.

Picture a spacious, airy environment where you can spread out your work materials, enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, and even connect with like-minded individuals. If you don't have a personal dongle and need WiFi, orchard central has wireless@sg.

Equate Coffee is located at 181 Orchard Rd, #01-17A Orchard Central Singapore 238896. Open daily 9am-10pm.

Pazzion Cafe

Picture yourself in a modern, tastefully decorated space, enjoying a meticulously crafted latte or a delectable pastry, all while catching up on work or taking a remote meeting. PAZZION CAFÉ at Takashimaya offers a chic and sophisticated retreat perfect for shopaholics and work enthusiasts alike.

Located within the stylish Takashimaya Shopping Centre, this cafe combines shoe and accessory shopping with a relaxed cafe ambiance, for your post shopping hustle. You'll find WiFi, plugs and other digital nomads here.

Pazzion Cafe is located at 391 Orchard Rd, #B1-39 / 40, Singapore 238872. Open Sun-Thu 9.30am-9.30pm, Fri & Sat 9.30am-10pm.

Surrey Hills Grocer @ ION Orchard

Surrey Hills Grocer @ ION Orchard is a delightful oasis amidst the bustling shopping district, offering a blend of gourmet groceries and a charming cafe experience. This spot is perfect for those looking to combine a bit of retail therapy with some productive work time.

The inviting, rustic decor and friendly atmosphere make it an ideal place to unwind, catch up on emails, or enjoy a delicious meal made from the finest ingredients. You'll find stable wifi and limited power plugs here too!

Surrey Hills Grocer @ ION Orchard is located at 2 Orchard Turn, #05-02, Singapore 237973. Open daily 10am-10pm.

The Providore at Mandarin Gallery and Wisma Atria

The Providore offers two fantastic locations in Orchard: Mandarin Gallery and Wisma Atria. Both spots are havens for those who appreciate a good mix of gourmet food and excellent coffee in a stylish setting.

At Mandarin Gallery, you can enjoy a chic, spacious environment perfect for leisurely brunches or focused work sessions, with plenty of natural light and a relaxed vibe. Meanwhile, the Wisma Atria location provides a cosy yet vibrant atmosphere, ideal for a quick coffee break or a productive afternoon.

Both cafes boast a menu filled with high-quality, artisanal delights, ensuring that every visit is a treat for your taste buds and a boost for your productivity.

The Providore — (Mandarin Gallery) is located at 333A Orchard Rd, #02-05, Singapore 238897. The Providore — (Wisma Atria) is located at 435 Orchard Rd, #02-02/03 Wisma Atria, Singapore 238877. Both open daily 9am-10.30pm. For more information, please visit their website here.

This article was first published in City Nomads.