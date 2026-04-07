World Cup 2026: Singapore Airlines to screen live matches on board flights

Flying with Singapore Airlines (SIA) while the World Cup matches are ongoing? You will be able to watch the game on your flight.

From June 11 to July 19, SIA will screen the football matches live via Sport 24 on KrisWorld Live TV, allowing fans to catch all the action in real time.

The service will be available on all SIA Boeing 787-10 and Boeing 737-8 aircraft, as well as 41 Airbus A350-900 and eight Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Do note that the live broadcasts are subject to satellite coverage, broadcaster arrangements, and regulatory approvals on selected routes.

"Bringing the excitement of the Fifa World Cup on board keeps our customers connected to one of the world's biggest sporting events at 30,000 feet," said Yeoh Phee Teik, SIA's senior vice-president of customer experience, in a media release on Tuesday (April 7).

"These live football matches complement our KrisWorld line-up, and reflect our commitment to continuously enhance the Singapore Airlines in-flight experience and offerings."

The upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup will feature an expanded tournament with 48 teams, up from 32. The total number of matches will also increase from 64 to 104.

Official Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp will expand free coverage of the matches on MeWatch and Channel, from nine in 2022 to 28 this year.

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melissateo@asiaone.com