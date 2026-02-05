Mediacorp secures FIFA World Cup 2026 media rights; 28 free-to-air matches to be shown

Singapore broadcaster Mediacorp has secured the media rights for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, and football fans here will have more reasons to cheer, with 28 matches set to be aired for free on local television screens.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will feature an expanded tournament with 48 teams, up from 32. This also means that the total number of games to be played will increase from 64 to 104.

All 104 matches and official ceremonies of the 2026 edition will be available to subscribers of Mediacorp's video streaming service mewatch and its carriage partner platforms.

The broadcaster also announced that it will "substantially expand" free coverage of matches on mewatch and Channel 5, which it said will ensure that more Singaporeans can enjoy the world's biggest football event together.

"This expansion will see the number of free-to-air matches increasing from nine in 2022 to 28 this year, comprising the opening match, 23 group stage matches, two semi-finals, the third-place playoff and the final," it said.

Mediacorp will announce details on its carriage partners, subscription plans and pricing at a later date.

