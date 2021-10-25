World Pasta Day: What your fave pasta says about you

“You are what you eat”. And the specific pasta you love out of all the shapes might just explain your personality.

Ahead of World Pasta Day on Oct 25, here’s a round-up of all your favourite pasta shapes with insights into the kind of person you are. We all have differing personalities - you could say the pasta-bilities are endless. Read on and pasta la vista!

Spaghetti

Basically, it is: The Italian version of yellow mee.

Fun pasta fact: The International Pasta Organisation claims that if Italians ate their average yearly amount of pasta in spaghetti shape (rather than the numerous other varieties of pasta shapes), they would eat approximately 600 million kilometres of spaghetti - enough noodles to wrap around the planet 15,000 times.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: Chin chai. You are carefree and relaxed, much like the malleable shape of spaghetti. People like you for your flexible and compromising nature. Just be careful and don’t get taken advantage of lah hor.

Fettuccine

Basically, it is: The Italian version of mee pok.

Fun pasta fact: The largest bowl of pasta weighed 7,900 kg in Poland, on Oct 24, 2015. The pasta was measured in a giant wooden bowl measuring 4.66m in diametre and 87cm in depth.

It took 40 chefs over 19 hours to cook and prepare the pasta. Once the record was completed they served it to over 10,000 people present at the attempt made up of runners and spectators.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: Down-to-earth, relax AF. You are humble and easygoing. You are relaxed and do not have an anxious bone in your body. Even-tempered and mellow, your day to day life may get hectic but you never let that get in the way of things you truly care about.

Ravioli

Basically, it is: The Italian version of dumplings.

Fun pasta fact: According to the International Pasta Organization, there are more than 600 different shapes of pasta produced throughout the world.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: Chiong sua risk-taker. You are adventurous and daring. The ravioli comes stuffed with endless flavour combos and you want to try them all. You aren't afraid to try new things because everything you do is for the experience.

Fusilli

Basically, it is: The Italian version of twirly noodles.

Fun pasta fact: Pasta was first eaten in China, not Italy. We typically think of pasta as being invented in Italy, but the first recorded reports of people eating pasta came from China, as early as 5,000 B.C.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: Zen. Fusilli has unique spirals and twists unlike other pasta shapes; through allowing equal distribution of sauce, Fusilli is also one of the more balanced of the pastas and indicates your desire for moderation in life.

Lasagna

Basically, it is: The Italian version of mee hoon kueh.

Fun pasta fact: Eating pasta will make you happier! It’s true - the carbohydrates in pasta increase the body’s production of serotonin, the neurotransmitter that scientists believe triggers feelings of happiness and well-being.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: Paiseh and shy. You have to get past the many layers of lasagna to reach that delicious filling.

Akin to lasagna, you might be guarded against new people at first but you are deceptively fun and adventurous. Strangers will feel the warmth and comfort you bring behind that sturdy and thick exterior!

Farfalle

Basically, it is: An introvert's way of saying they have some extrovert qualities.

Fun pasta fact: Spaghetto is the singular word for spaghetti.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: An extroverted introvert. Secretly active and spirited, you are energetic and bubbly on the inside.

The butterfly-shaped farfalle might give you butterflies in your stomach and make your heart rate soar. Doing nothing all day bores you. You have to be up and about and doing something.

Macaroni

Basically, it is: What Ah Gong Ah Ma eat, or what we eat when we kena flu.

Fun pasta fact: Before machinery, pasta was kneaded by foot. The pasta dough is so tough that workers would walk over large batches of dough to knead it and a single batch would take "a full day's walking" to make.

If this is your fave pasta, you are most likely: An old soul. You are young on the outside but lao jiao on the inside. Like how macaroni proves surprises can come from inconspicuous things, you amaze people with wise advice well beyond your years. You also appreciate old books and music from your Ah Gong Ah Ma era.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.