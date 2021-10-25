World Pasta Day: Where to get your fix in Singapore

From Oct 13, 2021, only fully vaccinated persons will be allowed to dine-in alone or as a pair at hawker centres, coffee shops, and F&B establishments.

The information in this article is correct at the time of publishing.

Pasta is the world’s unifying food. No matter our ethnicity, pasta is something we all crave regularly.

So the only surprise about World Pasta Day (which happens to be today, Oct 25, by the way), is that it was only established in 1995, when 40 pasta producers from around the world gathered to hold the first World Pasta Congress.

If we had our way, every day would be Pasta Day. But since watching our carb intake has become a thing, we save pasta for more special days. That’s when we head to these joints for a satisfying plate of our favourite ang moh noodles.

There are plenty of good things to save stomach space for here, chief among which are the always impeccable pasta dishes. It’s a good thing then that the pastas come in tasting and full portions.

The tasting servings mean we can order several to share. Among our favourites is the Agnolotti, pillows of pasta stuffed with velvety 10-hour braised grass-fed beef cheeks and blanketed in their flavour-saturated jus. A sprinkle of Parmigiano and we’re in pasta heaven.

Made-from-scratch egg pastas are the order of the day at Da Paolo Gastronomia. At its latest Great World City outlet, we found ourselves fawning over a simple Spaghettone Carbonara Calabrese, which is almost like regular carbonara, but way tastier.

The secret is in the nduja, a creamy spicy Calabrian pork salami that melts into the creamy sauce to give it deep, meaty umami. Available only on its evening menu, from 5pm to 10pm.

Italians would be the first to tell you that the simplest pastas are often the best. Case in point: Spaghetti di Martino at this newly minted joint along Craig Road. In this dish, yellow tomatoes are marinated in sea water, then roasted to bring out all those crazy, complex flavours.

To make the sauce, datterino tomatoes (sweet red tomatoes) are cooked on a charcoal grill before they are strained and blended to a creamy consistency. All of this is arranged beautifully on a plate with toothsome spaghetti sauteed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil and wine. Utterly divine!

This Italian fine foods store run by New York native chef Nick Pellicione and his Singaporean wife Pam only offers take-out and delivery, but don’t let that stop you from ordering their fantastic pasta and sauce kits.

We are also big fans of their lasagne and meatballs with red sauce, made from Nick’s family recipe that dates back to the 1920s. Their amazing supper clubs, which they run several times a month, are absolutely worth booking.

A mod-Sin izakaya is hardly the place that comes to mind when you think of pasta, but keep this on your list because chef-owner Willin Low and his team make some mean noods.

Our fave: The orh lua oyster omelette pasta — spaghettini tossed in a fiery sambal and topped with battered and deep-fried oysters. Pasta also features in Roketto’s omakase menu, including a more-rish giam her (salted fish) pasta and buah keluak pasta.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.