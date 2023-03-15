World’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park to open in Tokyo; tickets go on sale on March 22

Potterheads will soon be able to uncover secrets of the Wizarding World and sip Butterbeer as the world’s largest indoor Harry Potter attraction opens in Tokyo.

Set to open its doors on June 16, the Warner Bros Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter theme park is the first of its kind in Asia.

It is Warner Bros’ second Harry Potter attraction after the one in London, which has welcomed more than 17 million visitors since its opening in 2012.

Similar to the original theme park, the Japanese counterpart will feature a wide range of exhibits, costumes, props, special effects and models used to make the Harry Potter films.

Besides checking out sets like Hogwarts’ Great Hall and Diagon Alley, visitors can also take a seat on the Hogwarts Express and experience green screen technology as they journey to the wizarding school.

However, unlike its London twin, the Tokyo park will boast a set that appeared in the Fantastic Beasts series.

The park, which is built on the site of the former Toshimaen park that closed in 2020, will be bigger than the one in London, Nikkei Asia reported. The two-story steel-frame facility is still under construction, it added.

Tickets cost 6,300 yen ($60) for adults, 5,200 yen for those aged 12 to 17, and 3,800 yen for children aged four to 11, and must be reserved in advance. Ticket sales start on March 22.

