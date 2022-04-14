The world's largest snow park is opening in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi is the capital city of dreams, where authentic culture meets contemporary lifestyle. Here, visitors can expect diverse cultures, magnificent architecture and countless entertainment opportunities.

Abu Dhabi's Reem Island will be coming up with many exciting projects like the Reem Mall, which will have more than 450 stores, a multiplex cinema and the massive snow park - Snow Abu Dhabi.

Check out Snow Abu Dhabi, which is all set to become the world's largest snow park with snow theme activities that will keep you yearning for more.

What is Snow Abu Dhabi?

Reem mall - an upcoming project in Abu Dhabi, will be housing Snow Abu Dhabi, an enchanted forest-themed snow park.

Designed and co-conceived by Majid Al Futtaim Ventures, Al Farwaniya Property Developers and Thinkwell, the theme park will cover an area of 125,000 sq ft, which is similar to the size of about two football fields.

Once completed, it will be one of the world's largest snow parks in its region.

Construction of Snow Abu Dhabi is well underway, and when it kicks off, the snow park will feature over 13 rides stretched over several designated zones.

The park will also maintain a temperature of -2° C, with frosty snow over 500mm deep!

Snow Abu Dhabi opening date

Since the venue is 95 per cent complete, it is almost ready to open its doors to the public this year.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Snow Park Abu Dhabi's opening date has been delayed; however, we can expect an official announcement regarding the opening date very soon.

You can follow the Reem Mall social media handles for regular updates and information.

Snow Abu Dhabi location

Snow Park AD is located in Reem Mall, a major retail, dining, and entertainment destination.

The mall is a major project undertaken in the Najmat District of Reem Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Snow Abu Dhabi tickets

Snow Abu Dhabi tickets are not yet available for purchase online as of now.

Ticket prices may vary for the activity you want to do or the zone you want to visit. You can purchase your tickets online once they are available.

What to do at Snow Abu Dhabi?

The stunning visual attractions at Snow Abu Dhabi will deliver an extremely enchanting experience for all.

While the complete list of rides and attractions has not yet been revealed, you can expect exhilarating adventure activities like sledging, zorbing and zip-lining.

It certainly looks like it...❄️https://t.co/vpgb1nVB3U — What's On Abu Dhabi (@WhatsOnAbuDhabi) February 15, 2022

Here's are some of the top exciting zones and attractions at Snow Abu Dhabi that we are looking forward to:

Blizzard's Bazaar

Before entering the park, you can stop over at the Blizzard's Bazaar- a charming retail store offering winter clothing, postcards, and many other souvenirs.

Snowflake Garden

At the Snowflake Garden, you can build a snowman, lose yourself in the enormous labyrinth made of ice and snow, and enjoy playful snowball fights and other snow-based games.

Crystal Carousel

Expect an ornate carousel featuring the happy animals of the Enchanted Forest suitable for both adults and children to enjoy.

Flurries' Mountain

Climb up a snowy mountain that has a snowy chocolate box peak all the way up to the snow park's biggest attraction - the Enchanted Tree!

The Enchanted Tree

A lofty tree made of actual timber with all the mystical feels is the star attraction at the Snow Park.

The tree will be located atop a snowy mountain to house and stage some of the most exciting TBC activities.

Other attractions

Apart from the zones mentioned above, the snow park has a few more rides and activities that are nearly complete:

The Magic Carpet

Polar Express Train

Ice and Floes Bumper Tubes

Trolls Bowl

Drifts Downhill Run

Snow Hares Bunny Hill

This article was first published in Wego.