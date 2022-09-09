Worth it or nah? Singapore woman gets silk dress tailored in Vietnam for $188, netizens think it's expensive

Snacks and memorabilia are common souvenirs to bring home from vacation.

But TikTok user Leeshuhadah went the more personalised route during her recent trip to Vietnam.

Inspired by a red and pink maxi dress that was sold out online, she got a similar-looking dress tailor-made for US$135 (S$188) at BeBe Tailor, a reputable bespoke tailor shop in Hoi An.

Three hours was all it took for the dress to be made from scratch. It's safe to say that this tailor was swift.

Leeshuhadah shared the entire process, from designing her dress to watching the seamsters at work, in a TikTok posted on Wednesday (Sept 7).

After a consultation with her tailor, it was time to pick out the fabric. The variety of fabrics on offer left her feeling indecisive, Leeshuhadah admitted.

When the options were narrowed down, her travel buddies were roped in to provide their two cents.

Always good to have friends on board when out shopping together, right?

Once they gave the green light, it was time for the tailor to take measurements but not before the TikTok user gave her a quick shout-out.

"If it turns out nice right, it's not because of me. I showed her the picture and she did it. Come here [and] look for her," Leeshuhadah said.

https://www.tiktok.com/@leeshuhadah/video/7140596777052327169?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7127081970231854594

The dressmaking started immediately and her silk dress was ready three hours later.

Leeshuhadah stepped out of the fitting room in her new dress and looked chuffed as her friends gave their approval.

"I love the shape eh," one of them cooed.

In the comments section, not everyone was as complimentary. Many seem to have a gripe with how much Leeshuhadah paid for the dress.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Leeshuhadah

Leeshuhadah responded with some helpful tips for those on a budget. According to her, there are cheaper alternatives at Ben Thanh Market in Ho Chi Minh, but expect a longer waiting time and fewer fabric choices.

A few TikTok users reminded others that Leeshuhadah bought a silk dress so the relatively steep price is to be expected.

PHOTOS: Screengrabs/TikTok/Leeshuhadah

For comparison's sake, the original dress Leeshuhadah was inspired by sells for $181.99 on online retailer Asos.

While it might be slightly cheaper, it's worth noting that it is 100 per cent polyester. Leeshuhadah's dupe, on the other hand, is "mostly made with pure silk".

ALSO READ: 8 wedding guest dresses under $300 that are stylish but won't outshine the bride

amierul@asiaone.com