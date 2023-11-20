Worth the trip? Australian influencer flies to Singapore just for Jumbo Seafood meal

Some people go above and beyond when it comes to eating good food.

But would you hop on a plane and head to a different continent just to have a meal at a particular restaurant?

Influencer Fiona Wang did exactly that when she flew from Australia to Singapore to try Jumbo Seafood.

Unsurprisingly, the dish she had her eye on was chilli crab.

Last Friday (Nov 17), Fiona shared a clip of what her Jumbo Seafood experience was like and, maybe more importantly, if it was worth the trip.

From the start, Fiona mentioned how she was "not exaggerating" that this trip was made solely to satisfy her Jumbo Seafood craving.

How's that for pressure? It'll be such a bummer if this dish falls below expectations.

Regardless, Fiona seemed chirpy upon taking her seat at the restaurant in Clarke Quay.

With a disposable bib on, she lifted a giant plate of chilli crab.

"Oh my lord, look at that," Fiona said with widened eyes.

Together with her other diners, they ordered two chilli crabs with the all-important mantou buns on the side.

Even before the first bite, she was taken aback at the "insane" size of the crab claw.

The flavours seemed to hit the right spot too, and Fiona couldn't help but nod vigorously, acknowledging how good it tasted.

"That was actually so good," she said after the meal.

In her caption, the content creator noted how crabs in Australia aren't as juicy and fresh, and that this trip was worth it.

While Fiona had a positive verdict of Jumbo Seafood, views were varied in the comments section.

A few netizens suggested black pepper crab instead.

"Black pepper is 10 times better. But I'll take either," one commented.

First food, now football

Travelling from Singapore to the UK to catch a football match isn't unheard of.

But doing it the other way round is more or less proof that you've got mad love for the game.

In July, Sam North made the trip to Singapore to catch a game between Geylang International and Hougang United at Our Tampines Hub.

Apart from the actual match, Sam was intrigued by the building itself, saying how it doesn't really have a feel of a football stadium.

"This looks like no stadium I have ever seen in my life," he exclaimed.

amierul@asiaone.com

