Would you buy a Chinese electric sports car for $60k

The earnestly and very literally named brand, Small Sports Car (SSC), has launched an electric two-seat sports car that it claims will act as a "national sports car" for China, with a price tag of around 300,000 yuan – the equivalent of approximately ​​$60,000 in Singapore.

It's a very early product announcement, we certainly wouldn't bet on this car coming to Singapore. If it did, we estimate it would cost around S$250,000 at least, considering a Toyota Corolla retails for 130,000 yuan.

Called the SC-01, the small, electric coupe is the company's first-ever car, measures at 4,085mm long, 1,820mm wide and 1,162mm high and weighs 1,300kg – meaning it's similar in size to the petrol-engined Alpine A110 and Audi TT.

According to Chinese news site Sohu and Autocar UK, the SC-01 will feature a pared back interior without an infotainment screen (we approved) and all controls as traditional switches and buttons.

It features a battery positioned behind the cabin, with electric motors at the front and rear producing a total of 429 hp (320 kW), with a zero to 100km/h time of 3.9 seconds.

SSC claims that its electric coupe will be able to travel up to 500km on a single charge on the NEDC cycle.

The company says deliveries of the SC-01 will begin in the fourth quarter of 2023, in China.

