Xpeng G6 Performance Max first drive review: Smooth, clean and smart design

With its imminent entry into Singapore's EV market, we made a trip to Guangzhou, China to experience the XPENG G6.

While most of you probably aren't familiar with the brand, it actually caught my attention more than three years ago.

I first encountered XPENG while browsing DouYin (China's TikTok equivalent). The XPENG P7 received plenty of rave reviews, comparing it against the Tesla Model 3 and coming out on top.

Like Tesla's cars, XPENG products also feature futuristic yet minimalist design elements, along with high-tech features.

This time round, I finally got the opportunity to get behind an actual XPENG, and it's the brand's latest model - the G6 — no less.

A robot with smooth, fluid design

According to XPENG's designers, traditionally designed cars tend to have front ends that are vaguely reminiscent of human faces. But XPENG does away with that notion entirely — its P7 had a 'Robot Face 1.0' design that mimicked the face of a robot.

While the G6 is still immediately recognisable as an XPENG product, its front fascia, dubbed the Robot Face 3.0, is an evolution of the brand's original design ethos. The slim LED daytime running lights are now broken up and features an XPENG logo at the centre to give the car a more emotive feel.

The silhouette of the G6 is inspired by a drop of water — XPENG calls it a futuristic, fluid design. In my opinion, the smooth curves and lines of the G6 reminds me of the Mazda3 hatchback — another car with a simplistic design that I really enjoy.

Towards the rear-end of the G6 lies a smart little design trick to achieve the best of both worlds. By painting the heavily raked C-pillar in body colour to divert your attention from the taller, piano-black roof, the XPENG managed to create the illusion of a much sleeker shape without encroaching into headroom.

Simple and smart cabin with a human-centric touch

From the evolution of XPENG's Robot Face design, one could already guess the theme that the brand is going with these days.

Like a robot in a sci-fi movie growing to learn and feel human emotions, XPENG's products are also getting that human touch too. After all, cars should be designed to suit their human users.

The G6's interior design adopts a human-centric design that is centred on simplicity and conciseness. The roomy interior is the result of a decidedly long wheelbase with minimised front and rear overhangs to allow maximum space without elongating the car unnecessarily.

Physical buttons are minimised, with XPENG opting for most controls to be within the large central touchscreen — even the steering wheel buttons are kept to a minimum.

Now, before you kick up a fuss over the fiddly nature of burying every control within the infotainment system, you need to consider XPENG's incredibly capable AI assistant, 'Xiao P' (little P).

Simply put, 'Xiao P' is the virtual assistant built into XPENG's vehicles. However, its accuracy and functionality is impressive, with the ability to detect commands from individual occupants, and even give chirpy replies. From the head lights to the aircon, the accurate voice-operated assistant allows you to adjust all sorts of features without lifting a finger.

However, I've been told that the localised version of 'Xiao P' has seen extensive development to reach its current state. While the global release will recognise English commands, it might not be as 'smart' in the initial stage.

A never-before-seen smart driving experience

I'll get my driving impression out of the way first as it really shouldn't be of much priority here. The XPENG G6 Performance Max is very powerful - equipped with dual motors and an 87.5kWh battery, it puts out 480bhp and 660Nm to all four wheels, allowing it to complete the century sprint in just 3.9 seconds.

A WLTP comprehensive range of 570km is also quoted, along with an incredible CLTC range of 700km.

Built on XPENG's SEPA 2.0 800V platform, the G6 supports fast charging that peaks at 280kW, allowing it to be charged from 10per cent to 80per cent within 20 minutes. The modular platform also sees the use of one-piece die-casted front and rear chassis sections (much like Tesla's Model Y), along with a Cell Integrated Body design that results in an increase in torsional rigidity and weight savings.

All these translates into a calm and well-insulated drive, along with good body control. However, the G6 isn't the car for driving enthusiasts as its steering is largely devoid of feedback and weight.

But you don't buy a smart SUV because you love to drive; Indeed, the technology packed within is where the G6 truly shines.

Equipped with XPENG's XNGP (X-Navigation Guided Pilot, XPENG's Advanced Driver Assistant System), the G6 is capable of autonomous driving.

The AI-powered system perceives the environment with LIDAR sensors and high-definition cameras, along with a powerful processor and robust software to allow the car to drive itself and react to hazards as though a human was behind the wheel.

In my short test drive, I activated XNGP with a destination plotted on the navigation system, and the car drove itself, stopping and moving off at traffic lights without intervention, and it even knows how to change to an empty lane instead of sitting behind another car at the light! There is a caveat, however: The XNGP system, like the full 'Xiao P', is still subject to development in global markets.

Yet another smart feature that exceeded all my expectations is the G6's auto parking system. Dubbed the Valet Parking Assist, the G6 is able to memorise routes to your favourite parking lot within an underground parking facility.

The next time you drive into the facility, you can let the car take over and drive itself all the way, navigating through the carpark, ramps, and various floors, to the lot and proceed to park in it — all without driver intervention.

And unlike other systems that I've experienced, it is able to park itself accurately whether it's all clear, or there's another car parked beside, or a wall beside the lot.

A Chinese-made smart SUV that exceeds all expectations

They say to not meet your heroes, but my encounter with this highly-praised EV manufacturer has exceeded all my expectations. The build quality is amazing, its simplistic design is clever and well thought-out, and its smart features are, well, truly smart.

All that's left with is for XPENG to develop its cutting-edge features for the global market, and to see if it is able to price its products attractively in Singapore when it reaches our shores in Q3 this year.

From what I've gathered, the G6 is likely to cost a slight premium over the popular Chinese EVs here, but with all that it offers, I think it will make for one compelling argument.

What we like

Smooth, clean and smart design

Strong powertrain with fast charging

Excellent build quality inside and out

Spacious and comfortable

Packed with smart high-tech features

What we dislike

XNGP isn't globally available yet

Steering is light and devoid of feedback

