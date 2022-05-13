Yes, can touch: Larger-than-life art to interact with in your neighbourhood

You've heard of Arts in Your Neighbourhood, now it's time for Art in Your Parks.

From now till Oct 30, 2022, three of our parks (Bishan–Ang Mo Kio Park, Jurong Lake Gardens and Punggol Waterway Park) are playing host to "As You Were", a series of five interactive and larger-than-life art installations that reflect their creators' imaginations of an endemic world.

Commissioned by the Public Art Trust under the National Arts Council, these artworks encourage you to not only look but also touch, interact and play.

"Can You Hear Me?" by Aaron Lim and Quek Jia Qi

PHOTO: Isaiah Cheng

PHOTO: Aaron Lim (Left) and Quek Jia Qi (Right)

Where is it: Bishan–Ang Mo Kio Park

How big is it: 7.0m (L) x 2.0m (W) x 2.2m (H)

What is it: Remember making your own "telephone" with styrofoam cups and string as a kid? "Can You Hear Me" is basically the same thing, except massive and made of fibreglass and powder-coated galvanised steel.

"Small Moments" by Daniel Chong

PHOTO: Isaiah Cheng

PHOTO: Daniel Chong

Where is it: Bishan–Ang Mo Kio Park

How big is it: 3m (L) x 0.15m (W) x 3m (H)

What is it: "Small Moments", a giant half-eaten Marie biscuit made of marine plywood, plays on the absurd - and we can think of all the absurd photos you can take with this installation.

"Our Dreams Must Continue" by Teo Huey Ling

PHOTO: Isaiah Cheng

PHOTO: Teo Huey Ling

Where is it: Jurong Lake Gardens

How big is it: Series of 4, Variable Sizes

- Design A: 1.74m (L) x 0.05m (W) x 2.28m (H)

- Design B: 1.13m (L) x 0.05 (W) x 1.92m (H)

- Design C: 1.26m (L) x 0.05 (W) x 1.55m (H)

- Design D: 1.59m (L) x 0.05m (W) x 1.41m (H)

What is it: Colourful, kaleidoscopic patterns in oddly shaped resin-and-steel bubbles? Beautiful and intriguing as they may be, this also reminds us of the nebulous form of a virus, and that Covid is still around, people.

"Afloat" by Ang Song Nian

PHOTO: Isaiah Cheng

PHOTO: Ang Song Nian

Where is it: Punggol Waterway Park

How big is it: 7.98m (L) x 2.01m (W) x 2.5m (H)

What is it: If "paper boat" is the first thing that comes to mind when you see this, you’re right! Inspired by paper boats (duh) and the masks we've been wearing for the past few years, "Afloat" is an 8-metre long inflatable made of Oxford cloth. Now that's a large boat!

"n o o n (at play)" by Adeline Kueh and Hazel Lim

PHOTO: Isaiah Cheng

PHOTO: Adeline Kueh and Hazel Lim

Where is it: Punggol Waterway Park

How big is it: 2.6m (L) x 1.8 (W) x 2.5m (H)

What is it: These two seesaws have plexiglass shapes in the middle that look like wings. Grab a few friends, have fun reliving your childhood at the playground, and watch the "wings" flap as you play!

ALSO READ: 8 scenic, pram-friendly walking routes in Singapore

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.