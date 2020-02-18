Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families

"There is beauty in giving more than receiving."
And when a community comes together for that sole purpose, it is nothing but an inspiring and heartwarming sight.
In a recent Facebook post (16 Feb) by Louis Ng, Nee Soon GRC's Member of Parliament (MP), Project Hope was introduced.
It is an initiative by the community, for the community.
The community project was created to appeal for the donation of daily necessities which will be made available to lower income residents in Nee Soon East, Yishun.
The donation drive will be held next Monday, 24 February 2020 (details at the end).
Run entirely by dedicated volunteers, these items are housed in a "special shop" where residents can come by and get what they need.
It is unlike the usual donation where donated items are placed in bags and sent to individuals or families.
"But it's not just about giving but most importantly empowering our residents with choices," said Ng.
Here, individuals can choose what they want and need.
DAILY ESSENTIALS INCLUDING FOOD DONATIONS
Milo beverages, instant noodles, canned food and condiments are just part of the stash of donated items.
FREE TOYS, BABY CARE ITEMS AND MORE
While daily necessities are available for selection, Project Hope also provides a variety of donated goods from toys, old clothing, home appliances and baby products among others.
DONATION DRIVE: WHAT ITEMS AND WHERE YOU CAN DONATE
Drop by the Project HOPE shop that is located at Yishun.
When: 24 February 2020
Time: 7.30pm - 9.30pm
Where: Blk 227 Yishun Street 21, #01-520, Singapore 760227
HERE ARE THE DONATIONS PROJECT HOPE WILL ACCEPT:
- Kids toys, books and stationary
- Food that's not expired or too close to expiring
- Baby care items
- Home appliances
HERE'S WHAT NOT TO DONATE:
- Badly stained items
- Incomplete toy sets/broken toys
- Expired / close to expiring food items
You can view the full video here. Don't forget to spread the word 🙂
This article was first published in theAsianparent.