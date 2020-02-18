Yishun charity shop accepts donations of toys, baby care items & more to help lower income families

The donation drive is happening on 24 Feb.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang
jia ling
theAsianparent

"There is beauty in giving more than receiving."

And when a community comes together for that sole purpose, it is nothing but an inspiring and heartwarming sight.

In a recent Facebook post (16 Feb) by Louis Ng, Nee Soon GRC's Member of Parliament (MP), Project Hope was introduced.

It is an initiative by the community, for the community.

The community project was created to appeal for the donation of daily necessities which will be made available to lower income residents in Nee Soon East, Yishun.

The donation drive will be held next Monday, 24 February 2020 (details at the end).

Run entirely by dedicated volunteers, these items are housed in a "special shop" where residents can come by and get what they need.

“The beauty about everything you see here is that it is all donated by the community,” said Louis Ng.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang

It is unlike the usual donation where donated items are placed in bags and sent to individuals or families.

"But it's not just about giving but most importantly empowering our residents with choices," said Ng.

Here, individuals can choose what they want and need.

DAILY ESSENTIALS INCLUDING FOOD DONATIONS

Milo beverages, instant noodles, canned food and condiments are just part of the stash of donated items.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang

FREE TOYS, BABY CARE ITEMS AND MORE

While daily necessities are available for selection, Project Hope also provides a variety of donated goods from toys, old clothing, home appliances and baby products among others.

Children beamed with smiles as they got to pick and bring their favourite toys to bring home afterwards.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Project hope donation drive sees excited faces of kids from lower income families who get to bring toys home for free.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Parents can also expect to see some kids clothing and infant care products. This hopefully provides some relief for families with lower incomes.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang
Project hope donation drive: A variety of infant care items from milk bottles to diapers can be seen in the video.
PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/Louis Ng Kok Kwang

DONATION DRIVE: WHAT ITEMS AND WHERE YOU CAN DONATE

Drop by the Project HOPE shop that is located at Yishun.

When: 24 February 2020
Time: 7.30pm - 9.30pm
Where: Blk 227 Yishun Street 21, #01-520, Singapore 760227

HERE ARE THE DONATIONS PROJECT HOPE WILL ACCEPT:

  • Kids toys, books and stationary
  • Food that's not expired or too close to expiring
  • Baby care items
  • Home appliances

HERE'S WHAT NOT TO DONATE:

  • Badly stained items
  • Incomplete toy sets/broken toys
  • Expired / close to expiring food items

You can view the full video here. Don't forget to spread the word 🙂

ALSO READ: 8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army

[ Why I NEED your toys 🤗 ] The kids were so happy and it was priceless seeing the smiles on their faces 😊 They were...

Posted by Louis Ng Kok Kwang on Sunday, February 16, 2020

This article was first published in theAsianparent.

More about
donations Charity yishun Facebook Lifestyle

