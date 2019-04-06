Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency

Yoshinoya fans, now it's possible to have your beloved beef bowls anywhere, at anytime.
The Japanese company, specialising in rice bowls topped with beef and other ingredients, has launched a new series of canned food, perfect for emergencies or for the time-pressed.
The six items launched include yakiniku beef, yakitori chicken, pork, ginger pork, and salted grilled mackerel.
Each can comes complete with rice, topped with meat.
They are currently available for purchase at the company's online shop, with a six-can bundle priced from 4,590 yen to 4,860 yen (about $58 to $62).
And we're not kidding about Yoshinoya's commitment to crisis management, which extends beyond your 2am hunger pangs.
According to SoraNews24, the cans are designed to be kept as emergency supplies during natural disasters. So the contents of these tin cans could literally be lifesavers. And instead of white rice that is normally used in Yoshinoya's menu, the canned version uses brown rice. The reason? Because of its higher nutritional value, and perhaps also because they fill you up just a little bit more. How thoughtful. The only downside we see though, is that each of these is teeny-tiny at only 160g each, and you'd probably have to devour at least two of these for a full meal. But we guess in times of emergency, a little goes a long way. We're not sure if these would ever be brought into Singapore, but on a separate note, these could make very tasty NS rations.
