Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency

Yoshinoya fans, now it's possible to have your beloved beef bowls anywhere, at anytime.

The Japanese company, specialising in rice bowls topped with beef and other ingredients, has launched a new series of canned food, perfect for emergencies or for the time-pressed.

The six items launched include yakiniku beef, yakitori chicken, pork, ginger pork, and salted grilled mackerel.

Canned Ginger Pork rice bowl. Photo: Yoshinoya Japan

Canned Salted Mackerel rice bowl. Photo: Yoshinoya Japan

Canned Yakitori rice bowl. Photo: Yoshinoya Japan

Each can comes complete with rice, topped with meat.

They are currently available for purchase at the company's online shop, with a six-can bundle priced from 4,590 yen to 4,860 yen (about $58 to $62).

And we're not kidding about Yoshinoya's commitment to crisis management, which extends beyond your 2am hunger pangs.