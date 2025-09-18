Armys, you can get BTS-inspired toys in blind boxes with a McDonald's Happy Meal from Sept 25

Armys, stay tuned because you'll soon be able to get your hands on some BTS mini-collectibles.

First teased in August, McDonald's will be launching these limited-edition figurines with Happy Meal purchases from Sept 25 onwards, the fast-food chain shared with AsiaOne on Thursday (Sept 18).

Called TinyTan, the line-up features one of seven Throwback Edition or Encore Edition toys that are inspired by the seven members of BTS – RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V or Jung Kook.

There will be a total of 14 toys with seven toys for each edition, all available in the form of blind boxes.

The Throwback Edition features TinyTan characters in classic outfits and will be available from Sept 25 to Oct 15, while stocks last.

For the Encore Edition, the TinyTan characters will be decked out in McDonald's-inspired outfits. These can be collected between Oct 16 to Nov 12, while stocks last.

There will also be limited-edition Happy Meal boxes available and each box also comes with a QR code leading to the TinyTAN Digital Play experience.

