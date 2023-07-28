You can now buy a Category A COE Volkswagen Golf R-Line

Following the positive reception of the 96 kW Golf Life and Life Plus, Volkswagen Singapore has announced the addition of the sportier R-Line variant.

The arrival of the long-awaited 96 kW Volkswagen Golf R-Line completes the Category A COE Golf range in Singapore. With the R-Line, those who enjoy driving a car more spiritedly will finally have an enthusiast option that offers an enhanced driving experience.

Going for the R-Line means that you will get aesthetic upgrades consisting of a striking set of 18-inch 'Bergamo' wheels and high-tech LED 'Plus' headlights. The R-Line also has its very own 'R-Line' design front and rear bumpers, radiator grille, and side skirts, giving it a more aggressive look than its cousins.

Handling-wise, Volkswagen has equipped the R-Line with a lower sports suspension that gives it enhanced handling, making it extremely capable of attacking Malaysia's B-roads. Enhancing the handling experience is a progressive steering ratio, meaning that drivers can enjoy easy low-speed manoeuvring and parking while having a direct and responsive drive on tight twists and turns.

The interior hasn't been left alone, with Volkswagen having added several R-Line touches. There are 'Carbon Grey' decorative inserts on the dash and front door panels, making the darkened cabin even more refined.

Most excitingly, there's a set of comfortable sports seats awaiting you - these have integrated head restraints, height and lumbar adjustment, and are wrapped in 'Sardegna' fabric and Art Velour microfleece upholstery.

Adding to that are a pair of brushed stainless-steel pedals and an ergonomic R-Line leather-wrapped multi-function sports steering wheel - inspired by the GTI and R variants of the Golf. With capacitive touch-sensitive controls and gear-shift paddles, drivers will enjoy precise control and an engaging driving experience.

You'll also enjoy a bigger and enhanced infotainment system, with the 10-inch Volkswagen 'Discover Pro' unit featuring built-in navigation and a seven-speaker sound system. There's also wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included for those who enjoy staying connected to their mobile devices while remaining distraction-free.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder eTSI engine puts out 96 kW of power, and combined with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox, gives you a top speed of 213 km/h and a century sprint time of 9.4 seconds. As for fuel consumption, it's deservedly impressive at 4.8L/100km.

With Category A COE included, the 96 kW Volkswagen Golf R-Line is now available at Volkswagen Singapore for $188,900.

This article was first published in Motorist.