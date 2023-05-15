You can now buy Fiona Xie's Mugler-H&M outfits, as she posts more thirst traps

She caused quite a stir with a photo of her in a catsuit on Instagram earlier this month.

Actress Fiona Xie has since been sharing more snaps of her in that and other outfits from the Mugler-H&M collab, which dropped on May 11.

First, the now infamous halterneck cut-out swimsuit ($84.95) with mesh-panelled stirrup leggings ($129).

On May 11, Fiona posted photos of her in a mesh-panelled corset top ($159) with the same leggings at the Mugler-H&M pre-launch party.

She then switched out the leggings for jersey cut-out trousers ($159) for an outdoor shoot.

While the collection is now available on the Singapore H&M website, many of the pieces are out of stock.

