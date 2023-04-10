You can now purchase the made-in-Singapore Ioniq 5

Together with long-standing partner Komoco Motors, the brand hopes to bring Singapore drivers on a differentiated EV ownership journey through their IONIQ 5 EV purchases.
An all-new online sales platform, available via hyundai.com/sg, has been created to create a seamless EV ownership experience for drivers. Initiatives will also be introduced to make EV ownership more hassle-free. Once such initiative includes a newly-launched IONIQ Care+ app, which aims to offer more personalised support to drivers on their EV journey.
Local IONIQ 5 cars can be optioned with either a 58 kWh or a 77 kWh battery pack. Two Category A COE trim levels (RWD Standard Range 'Exclusive' and 'Prestige'), and two Category B COE trim levels (RWD Long Range 'Prestige ' and an AWD Long Range 'Inspiration' ) are available. The cars will be priced as follows:
Built on the proprietary Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), the IONIQ 5 has more leg room, openness and roominess throughout the vehicle with its larger flat floor surface, zero gravity seats, and flexible universal island.
On selected trims, vehicle-to-load (V2L) enables drivers to use the IONIQ 5's battery to power or charge electric devices easily — the 3-pin socket under the middle row seat is for internal usage, while an additional external adapter from the external charging port is for external usage.
In the top spec AWD car, 0 to 100km/h can be achieved in 5.1 seconds, with a driving range of 454km and quick charge of 18 minutes.
This article was first published in Motorist.