Young lives at risk: Singapore's battle against meth, heroin and cannabis

International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26), or World Drug Day, is an occasion to strengthen action and co-operation in achieving a world free of drug abuse.

The truth is, the global drug situation is deteriorating, with an increasing production of drugs and more countries adopting lenient approaches towards drug control.

This shift is influenced by well-funded marketing campaigns by drug producers and groups advocating for the liberalisation of drug laws, leading to a dangerous misperception that "softer" drugs like cannabis are harmless.

According to the World Drug Report 2023, approximately half a million deaths were attributed to drug use globally, with drug overdoses accounting for a quarter of these fatalities.

Many nations are grappling with deteriorating law and order due to drug-related violence, crimes, and turf wars between drug syndicates.

Singapore's drug situation: Emerging worrying trends

While Singapore's drug situation remains relatively controlled, worrying trends are emerging, according to the Singapore Drug Situation Report 2023 released earlier this year by the Central Narcotics Bureau.

In 2023, the number of drug abusers arrested increased by 10 per cent from the previous year. Alarmingly, more than half of the new abusers were under the age of 30.

The 2022 Health and Lifestyle Survey conducted by the Institute of Mental Health found the mean age of onset of drug abuse was 15.9 years, with 41.8 per cent of abusers beginning before the age of 18. Many of these young individuals consumed drugs at home or at friends' houses.

The report goes on to reveal that methamphetamine, heroin, and cannabis remain the most commonly abused drugs in Singapore.

The Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) dismantled 25 drug syndicates in 2023 and arrested numerous traffickers, including those using Telegram to sell drugs to youths. Over $15 million worth of drugs were seized, the report said.

Youth and female drug abuse on the rise

The increasing prevalence of drug abuse among Singapore's youth is alarming. The youngest abusers arrested in 2023 were five 14-year-olds, and the number of female abusers also rose by 11per cent from the previous year. This trend underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to prevent drug abuse.

Understanding the specific detrimental effects of these drugs on addicts is crucial for addressing this escalating issue.

Methamphetamine: The devastator

Methamphetamine, often known as "Ice" or "Crystal Meth," is a powerful stimulant. It increases dopamine levels in the brain, leading to intense euphoria. However, this comes at a high cost. Chronic use can result in severe health issues, including:

Mental health problems: Prolonged use can cause anxiety, paranoia, hallucinations, and violent behaviour. Many addicts develop psychosis, which can last even after they stop using the drug.

Physical health issues: Methamphetamine can lead to extreme weight loss, dental problems ("meth mouth"), and skin sores. Long-term use damages the heart and increases the risk of stroke.

Addiction and social impact: The drug's highly addictive nature often leads to a cycle of dependency, affecting users' ability to maintain employment, relationships, and responsibilities, which exacerbates social isolation and financial instability.

Heroin: The silent killer

Heroin, an opioid derived from morphine, is notorious for its high potential for addiction and overdose. It depresses the central nervous system, leading to a sense of euphoria and relaxation. However, its effects are devastating:

Health consequences: Heroin use can cause respiratory depression, leading to fatal overdoses. Chronic use results in collapsed veins, infections of the heart lining and valves, abscesses, and liver or kidney disease.

Addiction: The withdrawal symptoms are severe and include intense cravings, muscle and bone pain, insomnia, diarrhoea, and vomiting. This makes quitting extremely difficult, often leading to a cycle of relapse and recovery.

Social and economic costs: Heroin addiction often results in legal issues, unemployment, and homelessness, significantly burdening families and communities.

Cannabis: The misunderstood drug

Despite being perceived as a "softer" drug, cannabis can have serious consequences, especially on young users:

Mental health risks: Regular cannabis use, particularly in young people, is linked to an increased risk of anxiety, depression, and psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia.

Cognitive impairment: Cannabis affects brain development, impairing memory, learning, and attention. These effects can be long-lasting or even permanent in individuals who start using cannabis at a young age.

Physical health: Smoking cannabis can lead to chronic bronchitis and other respiratory issues. It also affects coordination and judgement, increasing the risk of accidents.

