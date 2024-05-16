Viral video: Police chase and handcuff man in Aljunied, find drugs and samurai sword in his car

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he attempted to flee from a Traffic Police officer on patrol on the morning of May 15.

Police later found a black samurai sword, substances believed to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia in the man’s car.

The officer had signalled for a car to stop for a routine check along Aljunied Road at about 11.25am, said the police in response to queries.

The driver indicated to the officer that he would pull over at a bus stop ahead, but instead he sped off, said police. He then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot after stopping at a road junction.

He was detained by the officer after a short chase.

In a video of the incident uploaded on Facebook, the man can be seen running from an officer, who pursues him on his motorcycle.

The man, dressed in black and wearing a cap, then runs back towards his car, with the officer dismounting and continuing his chase on foot.

The man returns to his car, a Mitsubishi that has stopped between the second and third lanes before a red light at a junction, but is caught by the officer before he is able to close the car door.

Two passengers are seen alighting from the vehicle as the pair approaches.

The driver was arrested for possessing an offensive weapon, cheating by personation, various traffic-related offences and suspected drug-related offences, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.