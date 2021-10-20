Your first look at Estee Lauder's 'Magic of Mickey' makeup collection

Disney fans rejoice! Luxury beauty brand Estee Lauder recently teamed up with Disney to release a new limited-edition “Magic of Mickey” makeup collection featuring Hollywood’s original power couple — Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Created with luxury jewellery designer and photographer, Monica Rich Kosann, these one of a kind solid perfumes and compacts scream luxury and provide a touch of nostalgia.

The solid perfumes come in the brand’s most sought-after scents: Beautiful Belle, Pleasures and Beautiful — with each piece exquisitely crafted in enamel and mickey-themed embellishments.

Another reason to add them to your #shelfie? Each perfume also contains a quote from the Disney archives. Pure magic!

The metal compacts come in a range of whimsical colours and are embellished with rhinestones. These refillable compacts are not just easy on the eyes, but also gentle on the environment.

Simply plop the Perfecting Pressed Powder refill in the beautiful compact any time you run out of the feather-light, skin-smoothing formula. Like the perfumes, Disney quotes are also inscribed on the compacts.

Keep scrolling to see the full collection.

To Laugh At Yourself Is To Love Yourself, $569

Fragrance: Beautiful Belle

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Contains notes of lychee, mimosa, gardenia and Marzipan Musk, beautifully blended with rose petals and orange flower.

Caring Is In The Little Things, $569

Fragrance: Pleasures

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Contains notes of lilies, white peonies and jasmine. This sheer floral scent is accented with the essence of exotic Baie rose.

Say Yes To New Adventures, $569

Fragrance: Beautiful

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Contains notes of rose, lily tuberose and orange flower. A rich blend that's given an energetic jolt with the addition of citrus.

Always Be Yourself small metal compact, $400

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

The Bolder The Better small metal compact, $400

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

Perfect Pair large metal compact, $400

PHOTO: Estee Lauder

READ MORE: Clean, vegan lipsticks with good colour pay-offs

This article was first published in Her World Online.