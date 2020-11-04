Your minimalistic Taobao furniture guide for this 11.11 sale

Whether you’re moving to a new house or simply looking for new furniture to give your house a fresh look, you can definitely find everything you need at Taobao.

While you may have bought clothes and other items like cheap fashion pieces off Taobao, you will be pleasantly surprised by the wide array of quality furniture available as well!

New furniture doesn’t have to be expensive to be good.

Furniture can be pretty big purchases depending on what you’re buying, and you probably want to get as much savings as possible.

To make earning Cashback easier for you, download the Taobao Button. Now, you’ll get notified whenever a Taobao item has Cashback available!

There are many locally (China-based) sourced brands and manufacturers that make cheap and uniquely designed furniture that will spruce up your living area.

We zoom in on building a minimalistic interior design that you can drawn inspiration from.

If you love Muji… try ZOMO

Book shelf

PHOTO: Taobao/Yjzomo

If you love Muji’s minimalistic style and concept, (Zomo) is right up your alley. Not only are they cheaper, but the solid wood also timbered furniture imported from Japan and Korea which looks remarkably like Muji’s, but with a slight sheen to its finish.

Coffee table

PHOTO: Taobao/Yjzomo

Zomo’s modern and minimalistic designs are extremely well-thought-out. Smooth curvatures at the edges make it safe, especially for children and elderly, and a slight lean back of the sofa’s support has given more comfort to its guests.

PHOTO: Taobao/Yjzomo

Taobao promotional price: Book Shelf: approx. $243 – $438 Coffee Table: approx.$265 – $483 Sofa: approx.S$642 – $1908



Earn up to 10.0 per cent Cashback using Taobao promo codes via ShopBack!

If you prefer industrial… try TIEFAN

Metal Storage Rack

PHOTO: Taobao/Tiefan

Featuring furniture with sleek and straight cuts made out of metal, (Tiefan) goes for an edgy and grunge industrial style.

Just imagine Kurt Cobain mixed with Axl Rose. The harshness of the straight steel bars are usually offset by the addition of bleached wood, or glass.

Side table

PHOTO: Taobao/Tiefan

Tiefan furniture fits in any modern-day home. If you are looking to simplify your living area while adding character, they have got you covered.

You may also find that due to the nature of its construction, the pieces are much more rigid and stiff. So they are not the best if you prefer a softer touch and look to your furniture.

Wrought Iron Bed

PHOTO: Taobao/Tiefan

Taobao promotional price: Metal Storage Rack: approx. $29 Side Table: approx.$25 Bed Frame: approx.$142 – $155



Earn up to 10.0 per cent Cashback using Taobao promo codes via ShopBack!

If you want the aesthetics… try Zii Home

Qingluo Screen

PHOTO: Taobao/Zii Home

If you crave aesthetically pleasing furniture, Zii Home would be your haven. For most of us, decent looking furniture would do just enough for our homes, but Zii Home kicks that up a notch with their innovative pieces.

A piece of ordinary furniture is elevated into an art piece at Zii Home exuding the perfect balance between old and new. With wood meeting gold lacquer, Every piece here is simple yet classy.

PHOTO: Zii Home

I recommend browsing the entire catalogue as the dizzying selection can mean impulse decisions on your end.

Regardless of your choices, the furniture from Zii Home is of the highest quality and produced by awarded designers, hence the higher price tags as well.

Taobao promotional price: Metal Storage Rack: approx. $29 Side Table: approx.$25 Bed Frame: approx.$142 – $155



Earn up to 10.0 per cent Cashback using Taobao promo codes via ShopBack!

If You Want Effortless Chic… Try SUIYUAN

Japanese Inspired Tatami Set

PHOTO: Sui Yuan

It is surprisingly rare to find minimalistic furniture that is vibrant in colour at the same time. Most minimalistic furniture come in monotonous variations, but not SUIYUAN’s.

While some of their products feature muted colours like this tatami set, they have this set available in a lively shade of green as well!

Nordic Inspired Desk Chair

PHOTO: Sui Yuan

Revamp your house with a playful and lively colour palette with solid-wood touches with Sui Yuan’s Japanese style furniture pieces.

Their furniture pieces are compact yet functional, so they’re perfect if you want a less crowded-looking living space. Moreover, they have adorable furniture pieces for kids too!

Taobao promotional price: Nordic Solid Wood Bed, ~ SGD 240 Wooden Bedside Table, ~ SGD 110 Wooden Dining Table and Chairs, ~ SGD 170



Earn up to 10.0 per cent Cashback using Taobao promo codes via ShopBack!

If it’s not bright enough… try Wood Show

Lone Island Chandelier

PHOTO: Wood Show

(Wood Show) is not just any lighting accessory. They are masterpieces that brings peace to mind and harmony to the family.

They are extremely rare to find on any other store which further proves their high value. With designs strongly inspired by nature, such as the flight of a seagull and the growth of a wildflower, Wood Show products are absolutely must-haves.

Through the Mountain Range Circular Wall Light

PHOTO: Wood Show

The talented young team of artists and designers at Wood Show are behind these masterpieces and as with most creative works, the price may be a little steep.

They ain’t typical lighting so their prices won’t be typical as well, especially when you compare them with other options on Taobao. But if you think about how often you will be using the light, I think this is worth an investment.

Taobao price: Lone Island Chandelier: approx $117 – $870 Genie Wooden Chandelier: approx: $341 – $557 Through the Mountain Range Circular Wall Light: $269



Earn up to 10.0 per cent Cashback using Taobao promo codes via ShopBack! * This list will be updated with more products soon!

* All prices listed in the table above are accurate at the time of writing and is subject to change without prior notice.

Before you buy!

With that, we conclude our Taobao furniture guide. Hope this has been useful in giving you some inspiration!

Since the 11.11 Mega Sales is coming up soon, what better time is it to revamp your home? Purchase some cheap yet quality Taobao furniture pieces – with up to 10 per cent Cashback when you shop with ShopBack!

This article was first published in Shopback.