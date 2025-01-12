Your ultimate guide to solo travel in Paris: Tips, destinations and itinerary

Why choose Paris for solo travel?

Why not? After all, we will always have Paris, and Paris is always a good idea.

Oh, we apologise for the jest. Come along as we take a flight of fancy to show you why Paris is the ideal destination to mark the mid-decade celebrations.

French way of life

The French people have a sense of simply being and enjoying life that we can integrate into our lives at any time, particularly at the start of a new year.

The essence of life in France — love, art, and the all-knowing French touch, unveiled itself to you for the first time via Vincent Van Gogh's Starry Night or Alexandre Dumas' Count of Monte Cristo or the taste of a simple croissant or pain au chocolat-Paris is a good starting point to dig into the c'est la vie on a deeper level during a solo journey.

From discovering new off-beat cafes like the newly opened Cafe Shin, a Korean French cafe in the 10th arrondissement, while promenading down the banks of Canal St-Martin to visiting the oldest bookstore in Paris, Librairie Delamain, embrace the French way of life to start the new year feeling relaxed.

Art and Fashion

The city of lights, Paris, is also considered the Capital of the arts.

Whether it is with its fashion via haute couture or prêt à porter at Galeries Lafayette, the Street Artists of Montmartre painting live portraits, Paris is a city where every detail contributes to its iconic charm.

The legendary architecture that lines the Parisian skyline, the aroma of the local cuisine that covers the city like a warm duvet, the trees and the flowers, the colours of the buildings and bridges — everything works in tandem to present Paris as the dreamy city we all know it to be.

How to plan your solo trip to Paris?

Visa and travel requirements

France offers visa exemptions for countries like the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. The first step in your solo travel preparation is to check if your passport falls within these categories. If not, you must apply for a Schengen visa to travel to Paris.

When packing for your trip, ensure all your travel documents are complete. Check that your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your intended stay in Paris. Print out your proof of accommodations, and keep your departure and return tickets handy to show upon arrival.

Transportation

Expenses for solo travel in Paris vary depending on transportation and lifestyle choices. The city's transportation system makes it easy for tourists and locals to move about effortlessly.

The metro is one of the fastest ways to get around Paris. Identified by the yellow letter 'M' at the entrance, it runs daily from 6am to around 12.45am or 1.45am on Fridays and Saturdays. Also operated by the Regie Autonome des Transports Parisiens (RATP), buses run from 7 am to 12:30 am and are one of the convenient ways to explore Paris as a solo traveller.

Get your hands on a Paris Visite Pass for unlimited travel in Paris using all modes of public transportation from the official website of the Paris tourist office. Passes valid for two days cost EUR 48 (about S$68).

Taxis are indubitably the most comfortable modes of transportation. You can hail cabs in Paris from apps like G7 and Uber or the streets with the "TAXI" sign lit up on top of the car.

Budget and accommodation

When it comes to accommodation and lodging, Paris offers a variety of hotel options to suit any budget, from luxurious resorts and 5-star hotels to budget aparthotels and hostels. For instance, comfortable hotel prices start at approximately EUR 50/night, and you can live luxuriously in 5-star hotels starting from 80 euros/night.

In Paris, you can enjoy a meal at any small restaurant, cafe, or bistro with a budget of 90 euros or US$94/day.

If you are travelling on a strict budget, then you can buy sandwiches, cereal or any over-the-counter packaged food you prefer from popular supermarkets/supermarches like Monoprix or Franprix or try availing the prix fixe menus that restaurants offer for lunch at lower prices starting from 40 euros.

Top destinations for solo travel in Paris

Whether you are looking forward to falling in love with the city of love or yourself, there is much to adore and admire when in Paris as a solo traveller.

A walk through the past

Île Saint-Louis

Île Saint-Louis, formerly known as Île Notre-Dame, is the historic heart of Paris. Perhaps a second on the left bank of the Seine is enough to feel yourself enamoured by a sense of an authentic Parisian charm.

From learning the history of all that Paris used to be during the Gallo-Roman period to the Medieval period at the underground museum of Crypte archeologique de l'Île de la Cite to all the has-beens that contribute to what Paris is now.

With the eternal Notre-Dame, Sainte-Chapelle, Palace of Versailles, Pont Neuf, and Latin Quarter-Île Saint-Louis is a live film for all the reasons why Paris is considered to be a home for the aesthetes.

Right bank of Seine

Many will argue that the right bank of the Seine is D bank-covering two-thirds of the city. If you have watched Monte Carlo, the majority of Paris in the movie features the right bank, such as Sacre-Cœur Basilica, Louvre, and the Eiffel Tower.

Other than concrete frameworks, the right bank of the Seine also has several gardens that have been a haven to artists like Monet and many others for generations, like Jardin des Tuileries, Palais Royal Garden and Parc Monceau.

Soar through the divine section of eternity

The Golden Triangle

The Golden Triangle of Paris rests between Avenue des Champs-Élysees, Avenue Montaigne and Avenue George V.

Whether you are looking forward to browsing through the latest in fashion from big fashion houses like Christian Dior, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Yves Saint Laurent, etc. or take some exclusive la mode Parisienne back home with you from H&M, Sephora, and more — a visit to the Golden Triangle of Paris is a must when in the capital.

Art district

Right in the heart of Paris is a tiny village that will make you feel like you have stepped inside a Hallmark card with cutesy houses and famous landmarks like the Basilica of Sacre-Coeur, Elysees Montmartre Theatre, Moulin Rouge, and more.

The bucolic atmosphere of Montmartre is enough to make you fall in love with Paris a little bit more; the cafes and restaurants add to the flair, like Le Barouder round the corner of Rue Yvonne le Tac and Cafe le Nazir on the left of Rue des Abbesses.

What is an itinerary for solo travel in Paris like?

The funny thing about Paris is that you can cover the entirety of the city with lots of passion, courage and hope within three days, but perhaps even eighty days to some can feel like it was not enough and if only you could have gotten one more day. This time around, we will be spending five days in Paris.

So join us on our 5-day itinerary to make the most of your time in Paris.

Day 1: Arrival in Paris

After landing at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, also known as Roissy Airport, you can take a bus or cab to the city centre and check yourself in one of the many hotels in the 1st arrondissement.

Freshen up and take in the view of one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Whether you have been blessed with your first Paris daylight or twilight, savour the moment and smell the coffee.

Paris presents a wonderful backdrop to take a stroll if it is too late to go to museums or parks, and if you are lucky, you will find a pharmacy or a supermarket open from where you can buy your essentials for the rest of the trip or something to take back home.

Paris houses 2185 monuments and 206 museums, so realistically, it is impossible to visit all the places in one visit, but one ought to try covering a few, starting with the monument synonymous with the word Paris and France in most of our mind-the illustrious lady of iron, La Tour Eiffel, or the Eiffel Tower.

Just standing underneath the Eiffel Towel is perhaps enough to incite goosebumps for most lovers of art and literature, but if you can then take your time to climb the first 330 steps to the elevator on the first level for the most postcard-perfect view of Arc de Triomphe, the Louvre, Sacre-Cœur, and the Grand Palais.

If you feel drained after climbing up and down all the stairs but do not quite want to return to your hotel, first make your way to the Carrousel de la Tour Eiffel at the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The carousel presents a perfect opportunity to click Polaroids and connect with your inner child.

Depending on how much energy you have left for the day, we recommend a stroll through Parc du Champ-de-Mars next. You can even take a picnic blanket or small shawl to sit in the garden and read a book if there is daylight outside.

Day 2: The essentials

Start the day at the home of some of the most significant pieces of Western art — the Louvre or the Musee du Louvre.

In between, if you feel like you need to escape all the greats for a moment with yourself, the Louvre Palace also houses the Tuileries Garden or Jardin des Tuileries — let the greens and the vivid hues and myriad perfume of the garden enchant you for the afternoon.

Before twilight, take the Line 1 or Line 12 metro or the Line 85 bus from the Louvre Palace to the Sacre-Cœur. We recommend staying at a hotel in the Montmartre area for ease of convenience for the next day.

See for yourself how the Basilica of Sacre-Cœur de Montmartre continues to defy the laws of physics at 83 metres high. Catch some breath on the steps of the Sacre-Cœur as the golden hour presents a rose-golden glimpse of the surrounding vistas.

Please note that entry to the Basilica is free, but you must pay for tickets to access the crypt and dome. Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office for 6 euros.

Day 3: Exploring Montmartre

The picturesque Montmartre is more than a muse to artists. Our third day of adventure in the old Mount of Mars can be catered as per your preference.

If you are a fan of surrealism and modern art, visiting the Dalí Paris is a must. The museum houses over 300 artworks by Salvador Dalí along with his renditions of illustrations from Alice in Wonderland, Don Quichotte, and more.

For a main-character moment of a glance through pretty places — board the Promotrain - Le Petit Train de Montmartre and experience a 40-minute guided tour of the adorable village in a mini white and blue train.

The train departs from Place Blanche, and the train service starts at 10am. Tickets cost 12 euros and can be purchased from the official website of Paris je t'aime - Tourist Office.

Before leaving the artsy district, make sure to visit the Moulin Rouge for a look at the backstage of Paris while enjoying a scrumptious meal. Dinner is served at 7pm, and the show starts at 9pm.

Tickets to the event can be purchased from the official website of Paris je t'aime - Tourist Office.

Day 4: The Parienne affair

As we reach the penultimate days of this tour, let's see Paris from Emily's perspective or the perspective of a million other artful souls before her as we saunter through the old cobblestone streets of Île Saint-Louis.

A trip to the left bank of Paris is incomplete without a visit to Notre Dame, Sainte-Chapelle, the Palace of Versailles and Pont Neuf. Notre Dame reopened last December on the 8th, so if you are in Paris in 2025 — the Angel with Trumpet and Crown of Thorns, among many other iconic pieces of art and architecture, await your presence at Notre Dame de Paris.

If you can picture yourself returning to Paris soon, you can choose either of the iconic places to spend your time before making your way to the Latin Quarter for a day of relaxation with some good retail and culinary therapy.

If you love books or want a souvenir back home that you can reach out to on rainy days — visit the Shakespeare and Company bookshop at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie.

Day 5: Taking elements of Paris in your backpack

On your last day in Paris, you can sail the city of love any way you want, but we recommend visiting the iconic Champs-Elysees and Arc de Triomphe.

They each offer unique views of Paris, and between the two monumental icons, you will find the Golden Triangle of Paris.

If you want to add chic, timeless vintage pieces to your wardrobe, hop on a bus or taxi and find your way to Le Bon Marche, the oldest department store in Paris — where even if you don't buy anything, the food at the cafe is worth the visit.

Tips for navigating Paris as a solo traveller

Below are some practical tips to help you navigate the city of love and light confidently and make the most of your adventure:

Be mindful

The following are some of the things you should be mindful of as a solo traveller in Paris:

Do not walk the roads of a new country with your earphones on.

Mind your bag and pocket like you would when walking through busy streets in your home country.

To avoid getting scammed, purchase your tickets, be it a train ticket or tickets to museums, from the official websites of each place before leaving your home country. Avoid buying tickets from unofficial websites or offline tickets.

Overcome the language barrier

You do not have to be an expert in French, but knowing a couple of simple phrases and immediate words for the things you want at a shop will ensure a smoother time. Most locals will be thrilled to practice their English with you as long as you start the conversation with a bit of French.

Download one of the free language apps like Duolingo or Rosetta Stone at least 50 days before your trip to learn a few basic words. However, if you feel that time is not on your side, here are a few basic French communicative phrases to help you navigate around the city of lights and love:

Hello/Good morning - Bonjour!

Good afternoon - Bon soir!

Good day - Bonne journee

Goodbye - Au revoir.

Excuse me - Excusez moi.

Please - Sil vous plait

Thank you very much - Merci beaucoup

It was nothing (you are welcome) - Derien

I'm sorry - Je suis desole

What is your name? - Quel est ton nom?

My name is … - Mon nom est …

How is it going? - Comment ça va?

Do you speak English? - Tu parles anglais?

How much does it cost? - Combien ça coûte?

I don't understand. - Je ne comprends pas.

I speak little French, can you speak in English? - Je parle un peu Françai?

Dining alone and cultural etiquette

Paris is the capital of fashion, but please remember that when visiting places of worship, your outfit must cover your knees and shoulders. Paris is a walkable city so carry your best comfortable sneakers to walk at ease instead of something fancy.

When dining or experiencing local customs, keep these key etiquette tips in mind:

Before ordering food, wish the person taking your order "Bonjour." We do not start conversations in our daily lives without a simple hello, remembering that when in Paris as well.

Have cash on you. While contactless payments and credit cards are accepted everywhere, it will save you a trip to the ATM if you visit a small cafe or bistro.

When is the best time to travel solo to Paris?

Being one of the world's most visited places, Paris has no off-season. Yet if you can plan your trip around or during the late spring (late April and May) or late autumn (November and December) months, you will likely experience the soothing sunshine and Paris Fashion Week.

In late autumn, the average temperature in Paris ranges from 14°C to 21°C. You will encounter the Fashion Week buzz if you are in Paris from late September to early October.

But post Semaine de la mode de Paris — there are fewer crowds in comparison, allowing you to explore the autumnal colours of Paris at your own pace.

In late spring, the average temperature in Paris ranges from 8°C to 14°C. You may experience occasional drizzle, which can be combatted with a trusty umbrella and a trench coat, but the flowers are in full bloom.

The soothing sunshine right before the scorching summer months presents the perfect opportunity to flaunt your winter wardrobe in the fashion capital and enjoy a storybook picnic in the parks, rides on the carousels, and multiple museum visits.

We hope our itinerary will inspire you to customise one for your own and book that flight ticket to Paris this year.

Bonne chance et bon voyage!

[[nid:712921]]

This article was first published in Wego.