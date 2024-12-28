Your ultimate guide to solo travel in Italy: Tips, destinations and itinerary

A certain aura of carpe diem permeates the air when it comes to solo travel, and if you are a history buff, a fashion enthusiast or a food lover, chances are that you have had Italy on your bucket list for a while now.

With its one-of-a-kind experiences, stunning historical landmarks, mouthwatering cuisine, and endless fashion inspiration, Italy is the ultimate solo travel destination you simply can't overlook!

Flavour & fashion

Every epicurean, no matter how amateur, knows that Italy is the premier place for la dolce vita. Whether you want to dabble in food, fashion, art or architecture-the beautiful country will give you ample experiences to savour and save for your memory lane.

Give into the temptations of the Florentine cuisine in Tuscany. Wander through the chic squares of Milan, window shop till your heart feels quenched or find timeless pieces to take back home. Let muses find you on the famous marble floors of Rome or at the Unesco World Heritage Sites-the Dolomites or the Italian Caribbean.

The Italian spirit

The world will learn all about the Italian spirit with its reintroduction during the Winter Olympics of 2026, and as a solo traveller, you get to immerse yourself in the Italian spirit of love for the finer things in life and always striving to be better than the last day.

Whether you are wandering around the halls of the Uffizi Gallery in Florence or the Vatican Museums in Rome, just frolicking through the streets of Naples thinking about the cheesy pizza you had for lunch or the espresso you are dreaming of having again before leaving Napoli-you will be into the thick of lo spirito Italiano with every second in Italy.

How to plan your solo travel to Italy?

Visa and travel requirements

Italy offers visa exemptions for countries like the EU, EEA countries, and Switzerland. The first step of your solo travel prep will be to check if your passport falls within these categories. If not, you must apply for a Schengen visa to travel to Italy.

When packing for your trip, ensure all your travel documents are complete. Check that your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your intended stay in Italy. Print out your proof of accommodations, and keep your departure and return tickets handy to show upon arrival in Italy.

Budget and transportation options

Expenses on solo travelling in Italy vary depending on your transportation and lifestyle choices. Italy's transportation system makes it easier for both tourists and locals to move about effortlessly.

To make commuting easier, you can book tickets for Italy's primary train service, Trenitalia or high-speed train service, Italo Treno (NTV), before leaving to explore Italy comfortably and on a strict budget.

Italy has a comprehensive motorway network, identifiable by green signs, crosses all the Italian regions. Two main motorways that connect northern and southern Italy include the Autostrada del Sole, the A1, which passes through Milan, Bologna, Florence, Rome and Naples, and the Adriatica, the A14, linking Bologna, Ancona, Pescara, Bari and Taranto.

Ships and ferries connect ports all along the Italian coast and on the large and small islands.

Buses and trams connect the historical centres with the rest of Italy, and you must purchase tickets before boarding. You can buy bus tickets from Itabus's official website. The ticket prices start at 1.65 euros (S$2.33) . Alternatively, you can purchase metro and tram passes from the ATAC Roma website for 24/48/72 hours, costing 7 euros, 12.50 euros, and 18 euros, or get an Integrated weekly card (CIS), which costs 24 euros.

If you have an International Driving License and are from a non-EU country, you can venture through the Italian roads with maximum freedom and at your own pace by renting a car.

As for budgeting related to accommodation and lodging, Italy has hotels at various price points, from luxurious resorts and 5-star hotels to budget aparthotels and hostels. For instance, comfortable hotel prices in Rome start at approximately US$140 (S$190) per night , Naples at approximately US$130 per night, and Trentino/Trento at approximately US$350 per night.

When in Italy, you will be able to enjoy a meal at any small restaurant, cafe or bistro with a budget of 150 euros or US$156 each day.

Top destinations for solo travel in Italy

As a place deemed part of everyone in a dozen culture connoisseurs' bucket list, Italy has a guidebook worthy of turning the pages of when in the beautiful country.

Rich cultural & historical sites

Sicily

What is the first thing that comes to your mind upon reading the word Sicily? Is it Mount Etna's notorious temperament or the pebbled golden beaches of Cefalù, or do you feel hungry thinking about Palermo's delectable open-air food markets?

How does participating in something part of the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity sound? Visit Opera dei Pupi to witness the brilliance of puppeteers telling stories from medieval literature with the help of puppets.

Naples

You won't need more than a few seconds for your eyes to adjust to the Neapolitan sunshine, but you might need a minute to understand that you are still in the 21st century.

Wander through the Historic Centre of Naples, a Unesco World Heritage site that has preserved its rich history dating back to 470 B.C. Every square of Naples is precious; however, monuments like the Church of Santa Chiara and the Castel Nuovo are must-visit places.

Chic retail haven

Milan

Whether you consider yourself a fashion enthusiast or dabble in fashion now and then, find inspiration to develop a sense of your style when in Milan.

Venture through the High Fashion District-Via Monte Napoleone, Via Della Spiga, Via Manzoni and Corso Venezia, admiring the vêtement or admiring the fashionable art of bygone days at the Bagatti Valsecchi Museum, Milano is a treat to the senses.

Positano

We all know about the popular blues of the Amalfi Coast, but did you know that Positano is also a haven for shopaholics? From breezy linen garments to unique ceramics that will incite the wanderlust again when you get back home.

Find your way to Maria Lampo, La Bottega di Brunella, to add some Positano fashion to your staples. In Vietri sul Mare, you will be able to find the most esoteric ceramics at Pinto and Falcone shops.

And for the most unique olfactory experience-the historic perfume factory of Carthusia is a must-visit.

What is an itinerary for solo travel in Italy like?

If you are wondering what an ideal itinerary for solo travel through the meandering cobblestoned roads in Italy looks like, Wego's got your back.

Day 1: Arrival in Rome

The eternal city is one of the oldest capitals and stands with its colors to welcome guests seeking inspiration, zestfulness, and everything in between. So when touring Italy, you ought to start at the heart.

After landing at the Roma Airport or the Leonardo da Vinci Rome Fiumicino Airport, you can take a bus, taxi or a shared car service to reach the city centre.

If you want to take the bus, you can avail yourself of the SIT Bus Shuttle — Stand no. 12, T.A.M. Bus — Stand no. 13 or Terravision — Stand no. 14. Alternatively, if you want to be comfortable in a car, you can avail yourself of a shared car service from E+ Drivalia, Enjoy, or ShareNow. Ubers are also available in Italy, albeit more expensive than local options.

Check yourself in one of the hotels in Rome, freshen up and smell the coffee-if it's daylight outside. And if your arrival in Rome was synced up with the moon, get a good night's rest in preparation for the day ahead.

If your hotel is far from the heart of the city, take a bus or taxi to the city centre, where a buzzing world awaits you. For the first day, just take in all the richness. Every corner and square of the old city will make you feel like the main character. Visit one of the quaint cafes or trattorias and take a bite of Roman cuisine or a sip of coffee.

Before returning to your hotel, check out the Giardini di Villa Borghese or the Villa Borghese Gardens to walk through Rome's green heart. The origin of the garden dates back to the 17th century when someone from the Borghese family simply wanted a villa surrounded by the most expansive gardens, and today, the gardens, along with the Borghese Gallery-present the best of Rome to tourists and locals alike.

Day 2: Exploring Rome

Perhaps even an entire week will not be enough to cover all of Rome, so for your first visit, the absolute musts include-the Colosseum and the National Roman Museum or Palazzo Massimo-Museo Nazionale Romano if you want to take a look at some of the important archaeological gems of the world.

You can also get a city pass from the official website of Rome city pass to visit some of the most popular Roman destinations. Tickets start from EUR 35.

Day 3: Venturing through the high fashion district in Milano

On your third day in Italy, venture through the global high fashion district or Quadrilatero della moda. You will be braced by endless ateliers of classical high fashion designer houses like Armani, Versace, Alberta Ferretti, Dolce & Gabbana, Prada, Fendi, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Just a stone's throw away from Quadrilatero lies Corso Vittorio Emanuele-connecting Piazza Duomo to Piazza San Babila and presenting its bouquet of reasonably priced clothing and accessory boutiques.

Day 4: Get a taste of the real Neapolitan Pizzaiuolo at Naples

The crisis of a good pizzeria is not something you will experience on this solo travel. However, if you want to trace the footsteps back to where modern pizza first saw the light of the day-Naples will have a grand feast or two for you. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is a Michelin-star pizzeria that is an experience in and of itself.

Start your day at Naples by promenading through the Unesco World Heritage List gem Costiera Amalfitana or the Amalfi Coast to experience the classical symphony of natural and man-made beauties.

We will let you decide whether you want to be soothed by the sprawling soft beaches of Amalfi first or take in the magnificence of art and architecture from millennials ago.

The Baroque and Romanesque artworks of Cattedrale di Sant'Andrea or Duomo di Amalfi will leave you mesmerized, followed by a visit to the Villa Rufolo right next to the cathedral will paint a picture for days to come with all the Amalfi aquamarines, azures and greens.

If you are in Italy for more than a week, stay in Naples for more than a day and take in all the pastel glory of the city. Take a boat to Amalfi Blue Grotto or a ferry to Spiaggia della Vite to dip in the serendipitous blues or feel the slow lull of time passing you by as you sample local cuisine at the Marina Grande beach.

Day 5: Slow travel through Trentino

Trentino welcomes travellers to come and experience the joy of slow travel. From hikes that will enlighten your senses to art that will soothe your soul to food that will nourish your system-take your time to experience this chicken soup for the soul. And you can choose your adventure at your own pace.

If you are a nature lover and a photography enthusiast, you can take your time hiking up the Viote del Monte Bondone Valley to visit the Alpine Botanical Garden. Home to two thousand species of Alpine plants, many of which are braving through their limited time on Earth.

If you have a special place for flowers in your heart, then Trodo dei Fiori's Botanical Pathway presents the most Eden-like view along its hiking ground that dates back to World War I-looking over several mountain ranges.

To reconnect with your inner child on your solo travel, a visit to the magical forests of Fata Gavardina is a must. Walk barefoot through the trail and test your proprioception as you cross a squishy mud path, a gentle stream, soft sand filled with delicate pebbles and gravel stones, followed by guzzling cascades to complete the sensory journey.

While Fountains of Neptune can be found around the world, a visit to the Fontana del Nettuno in Trento's Piazza Duomo is an absolute must when in Italy. Built in the 18th century, this shell-shaped fountain is adorned by statues from Roman mythology, like Neptune, tritons, dolphins and seahorses.

Day 6: Soak in the sun at Tuscany

If you simply want to soak up the delightful sunshine while reaching a semblance of nirvana-Tuscany has plenty of vineyards, resorts, hot springs and thermal baths awaiting your presence.

Squeeze in another must-visit after touring the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and find your way to Terme di Saturni. This thermal spring is believed to have healing properties and open-air thermal pools along with whirlpools and vascular trails of cold and hot water, which can be the perfect end to your solo trip.

Day 7: Back in Rome

Depending on when your flight is, we would recommend spending the last day of your trip resting and rejuvenating. But, if you have room for one more adventure, sitting on the Spanish Steps, soaking in the view, and reflecting on the historic roads that countless legends have walked is the perfect way to cap off your grand Italian journey.

Tips for navigating Italy as a solo traveller

Be mindful

The following are some of the things you should be mindful of as a solo traveller in Italy:

Do not walk the roads of a new country with your earphones on.

Mind your bag and pocket like you would when walking through busy streets in your home country.

To avoid getting scammed, purchase your tickets, be it a train ticket or tickets to museums, from the official websites of each place before leaving your home country. Avoid buying tickets from unofficial websites or offline tickets.

Overcome the language barrier

You do not have to be an expert in the Italian language, but knowing a couple of simple phrases and immediate words for the things you want at a shop will ensure a smoother time. Most locals will be thrilled to practice their English with you as long as you start the conversation with a bit of Italian.

We recommend downloading one of the free language apps like Duolingo or Rosetta Stone at least 50 days before your trip to learn a few basic words. However, if you feel that time is not on your side, here are a few basic Italian communicative phrases to help you navigate around the beautiful country:

Hello/Goodbye : Ciao

Excuse me : Mi scusi

Please : Per favore

Thank you : Grazie

Good morning. : Buongiorno

Good afternoon : Buona sera

You're welcome : Prego

I'm sorry : Mi dispiace

What is your name? : Come si chiama?

My name is … : Mi chiamo …

Do you speak English? : Parla inglese?

How much does it cost? : Quanto viene?

I don't understand. : Non capisco.

I don't speak Italian. : Non parlo Italiano.

Dining alone and cultural etiquette

Like they say when in Rome, do as the Romans do. Going with the flow is essential when in Rome (or Italy). The slow-paced life is not just appreciated but preferred. You will not find to-go cups here, so whatever your beverage or food of choice, sit with your fellow travellers and be present at the moment.

When dining or experiencing local customs, keep these key etiquette tips in mind:

Before ordering food, wish the person who is taking your order "ciao, buona sera" (if it is afternoon) or just "ciao."

When ordering coffee, start a simple "ciao, buongiorno!" Say "per favore" and "grazie" as and when needed.

Have cash on you. While contactless payments and credit cards are accepted everywhere, it will save you a trip to the ATM if you visit a hole-in-the-wall restaurant with cash on you.

Carry your best comfortable sneakers to walk at ease instead of something fancy.

While tipping is not expected, it is appreciated-especially in local eateries.

When is the best time to travel solo to Italy?

Being one of the most visited places in the world, Italy does not have any off-season. Yet if you can plan your trip around or during the late Spring (late April and May) or late Autumn (November and December) months, you will likely experience less crowd and have the soothing sunshine to accompany you.

Late Spring months in Italy occur during late April and May when the average temperate ranges from 13°C to 18°C in the big cities like Milan and Rome and between 6°C to 12°C in the Alpine regions. Carry an umbrella and layer your outfits like an onion to be prepared for surprise rain.

The pleasant sunshine will be like a soothing friend to you as you make your way through the various museums and old squares. Do remember to use your SPF lotion.

Late Autumn months in Italy occur during November and early to mid-December when the average temperature ranges from 4.4°C to 8.8°C and 8.7 to 12.7 in big cities like Miland and Rome, and between 7.1 to 11.3 in Florence, presenting mild weather to journey through Italy with lesser crowds than the summer rush.

And if you are in Italy in late Autumn, you can visit some of the most beautiful Christmas markets like Trento Christmas Markets in Trentino, Florence Christmas Markets in Piazza Santa Croce, Milan Christmas Market in Piazza Duomo, and more.

This article was first published in Wego.