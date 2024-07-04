YouTube sensation Uncle Roger teases opening his first restaurant in Malaysia

Nigel Ng is set to open his first restaurant in Malaysia in the near future.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, his YouTube handle might.

Better known for his comedic alter ego Uncle Roger, the 33-year-old Malaysian has more than nine million subscribers on YouTube.

The internet sensation made the announcement about the opening of his first restaurant in a YouTube video titled Uncle Roger Miss Anthony Bourdain, uploaded on Monday (July 1).

Much of the video was Uncle Roger narrating over clips of the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain enjoying his visit to Penang.

Uncle Roger claimed that if you're into food then Malaysia is the place to be.

He also added: "Another reason to visit Malaysia is [that] Uncle Roger is actually going to open my very first restaurant here."

Apart from the fact that the restaurant will be "coming soon later this year", he did not reveal much else but did mention to his viewers tongue-in-cheek that this is a "little secret just for loyal niece and nephew watching".

While loyal fans would have to wait for more details about the restaurant, they can still get their hands on food from Uncle Roger.

In collaboration with MiLa, Uncle Roger released Creamy Chili Crab Pasta which is available for purchase online.

With flavours of chili crab from Uncle Roger's home country, this dish has a slight twist with the addition of garlicky lemongrass aromatics and Carolina Reaper chilli peppers.

Be warned though, the spice may not be the only thing that knocks you off your feet.

Each order costs US$29.99 (S$40.50) and there's still shipping costs to be added.

While it resembles instant noodles, Uncle Roger was quick to counter those claims.

"It may look like instant noodles, but it is not. It is restaurant quality," he said.

Let's hope his first restaurant isn't too pricey for all his nieces and nephews.

