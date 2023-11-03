YouTuber breaks down alleged $20k monthly income, explains reason for renouncing Malaysian citizenship

Kelvin Tan is well-known name online among those who are interested in financial investments.

His YouTube channel, Kelvin Learns Investing, has videos of him speaking about money-related issues such as credit cards, investments and early retirement.

During a chat with fellow YouTuber Max Chernov, we got to see another side of Kelvin, where he opened up about his Singapore citizenship journey and rise to YouTube fame.

The almost 20-minute long video was posted on YouTube on Thursday (Nov 2), and their conversation began with his roots back in Malaysia.

Kelvin was originally from Ipoh, Malaysia and only moved to Singapore in 2007. Two years ago, he became a Singaporean citizen.

It wasn't too difficult of a decision, though.

"Both Singapore and Malaysia, their culture are more or less the same," the 36-year-old explained.

That helps with his assimilation and Kelvin admitted that he much prefers Singapore to Malaysia.

While he admitted to not having much work experience in Malaysia, the efficiency levels in Singapore are simply unmatched.

"Everything just moves a lot faster here," Kelvin claimed, before providing a personal experience of how renewing his Malaysian driving licence can be such a hassle with "insane" queues and long waiting times.

In a past video, Max also interviewed a Malaysian-born Singaporean and he received negative feedback from netizens, who labelled him a "traitor".

Kelvin was calm when asked if such allegations bother him.

"In the end, we are all responsible for our own happiness," he said.

It's all in the timing

Kelvin has only been on the YouTube scene since 2020, right before Covid-19 hit.

While the pandemic negatively affected many others' careers, it somehow worked out for the better in this case.

The lockdown meant people were working from home and that gave Kelvin two extra hours a day which he previously used for travelling to and fro from work.

This time was now invested in growing his YouTube channel.

"Maybe I might have used a bit of office hours to do a bit of YouTube," Kelvin cheekily suggested.

Max cited a video Kelvin posted two years ago where he mentioned his monthly income was allegedly $20,000.

Kelvin mentioned that this amount is a combination of income sources including his then-corporate job, YouTube channel and investments.

When asked how much he earns from YouTube alone, Kelvin responded "somewhere between $6,000 and $10,000 a month".

That was back then in 2021. His YouTube revenue has since progressed and Kelvin stated that he now earns at least "two to three times" more since making content creation his full-time job.

