You've been framed: Solve a murder mystery in National Gallery's new AI chatbot-based game

From abstract art pieces to stories from the past — museums are often full of mysteries waiting to be uncovered.

Now, things just got even more interesting as National Gallery Singapore teams up with Hidden, an award-winning immersive game experience company to unveil Framed: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore.

Launching Mar 1, this interactive AI chatbot-based game will take visitors through a journey solving puzzles and unravelling secrets while exploring the exhibits at National Gallery Singapore — in a bid to solve a murder mystery that they've been framed for.

According to Supriya Ghosh, the deputy director of business development for the Gallery, this self-guided interactive game is a unique way for visitors to experience the art and exhibitions.

"Traditionally, tour guides and guided listening tours are often used to help visitors navigate through a gallery. The Hidden game adds a unique layer on top of these experiences — with the AI chatbot acting like an unseen guide that will share secret, hidden parts of the Gallery," she shared.

Framed: A Murder Mystery in National Gallery Singapore can be played either as an individual or as a team.

The game interacts with participants through an AI chatbot called Void Deck Cat — which will provide guidance and clues as they navigate DBS Singapore Gallery, UOB Southeast Asia Gallery and the ArchiGallery.

Players are not required to download any additional applications in order to participate.

The game can be played at the visitor's own pace, and while it may differ from person to person, each game is estimated to last around one-and-a-half to two hours.

At the end of the game, players can redeem a bookmark or postcard from The Gallery Store by ABRY (the gallery's giftshop).

Tickets are available on National Gallery Singapore's website at $29.90 per person.

Each ticket comes with a General Admission pass to the gallery.

