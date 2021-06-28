Z-Live: Zalora launches new livestream shopping feature on its mobile app

At this point, we’re all pretty much familiar with online shopping especially since it’s becoming more popular during the pandemic era. And while it has been ingrained in our everyday lives, e-commerce has evolved in many ways.

And this year, we’re seeing the rise of livestream shopping.

Livestream shopping has taken the world by storm. It brings a new way to discover products, and connect with people while boasting a seamless lifestyle shopping experience. This month, for instance, Zalora, is launching its own Z-Live.

PHOTO: Zalora

Happening from June 24th to 30th, the new in-app livestream platform allows you to shop while live viewing the programmes.

In a press statement, Zalora Group CEO, Gunjan Soni shared, “Live streaming adds a strong emotional connection to online shopping, which can bridge the gap between online and offline shopping with real people and experts showing the products, answering queries and viewers interacting with the host. In addition to the live content, users will be able to browse and enjoy a library of curated content at their leisure as well.”

PHOTO: Zalora

So what can you expect from the ongoing Z-live event? Well, there will be five programmes focusing on Zalora’s different segments — of which exclusive offers and giveaways will be happening live as the segments run.

The shows will also see a lineup of hosts including Munah Bagharib, Chow Jia Hui, and Vijay Singh. There will also be other special guests appearances like Rebecca Ten, Khaw Xin Lin, Farah Farz and more who will be joining the livestream.

Ahead, we’ve also listed some of the programmes that you can look forward to this weekend:

PHOTO: Zalora

1. Friends in fashion

Need some fashion advice? Well, this fashion-focused variety show might just be what you’re looking for. Hosted by style experts and some of ZALORA’s friends, the show will see these hosts taking on hot topics, trends as well as interactive games. There will also be giveaways during the livestream that are also up for grabs.

2. Style challenge

Everyone has their own personal stlye when it comes to picking out their everyday outfits. And in this express styling programme, guests will be put to the test as they speed their way through assembling looks for different occasions.

3. Beauty files

Beauty junkies, this one’s for you. Whether you’re into skincare makeup or both, this beauty segment will cover tips, tricks and a Q&A to find out more about the latest beauty trends.

4. Just for kicks

Dedicated to sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts, this particular segment will cover the freshest trends and conversations about the hype in street culture.

5. Hot sales

Of course, we can’t forget about the attractive sales. If you’re looking for good deals and steals, this segment will include a series of flash sales and daily dips for lucky winners.

In conjunction with the Zalora Big Fashion Sale, you can now tune into the Z-Live programmes happening from June 24th to 30th, exclusively via the Zalora mobile app.

This article was first published in Her World Online.