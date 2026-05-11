1 dead, 1 injured during shooting outside Johor entertainment centre

A man was killed and another injured in a shooting outside an entertainment centre in Skudai, Johor, on Saturday (May 9).

Johor police said they received a call at around 11pm from a 27-year-old woman about the incident, reported local media outlet The Star.

A 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene while another 27-year-old local man sustained gunshot injuries, said Iskandar Puteri OCPD Assistant Commissioner M. Kumarasan in a statement on Sunday.

Some people were seen cleaning the shopfront and the entertainment centre's walkway, but declined to be interviewed, reported the New Straits Times.

The police believed that an unidentified third victim may also have been injured after allegedly being taken away by an acquaintance following the shooting, reported The Star.

The police urged the victim to come forward in order to assist in investigations while two suspects, who remain at large, are being tracked down.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com