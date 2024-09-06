10-year-old boy in Malaysia goes on joyride with 9-year-old neighbour, causes chain collision

While his parents were away, a 10-year-old boy in Malaysia drove their car with a nine-year-old neighbour as his passenger.

But the boy later lost control of the Toyota Corolla and ended up in an accident involving two stationary vehicles, reported Bernama.

The incident occurred at about 9.30pm on Tuesday (Sept 3) in Seremban, said district police chief Mohamad Hatta Che Din.

According to the police, the car had skidded while rounding a bend and crashed into a parked van. The van then collided with another car parked in front of it.

The accident had wrecked the bonnet of the Toyota Corolla, but both boys were not hurt.

On Thursday, the boy's mum, who is in her 40s, was called in by the police to record her statement. The boy's father is receiving treatment for heart issues and will be summoned soon, reported Bernama.

The police chief told the New Straits Times on Thursday that the boy's parents had left the car keys at home on the day of the incident.

"It is hoped that this incident will serve as a lesson to other parents to monitor their children's activities, as it is understood that the child had driven the car once before this incident," he added.

The boy is being investigated for traffic offences, while his parents are under investigation for negligence, according to The Star.

