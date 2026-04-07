12 men arrested over armed riot at KTV in Kuala Lumpur

Twelve men have been nabbed by Malaysian police for their alleged involvement in an armed raid at a KTV outlet in Kuala Lumpur.

The men are believed to be part of a gang that stormed a KTV establishment in Taman Shamelin, Cheras, a suburb in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday afternoon (April 5).

According to videos shared online, a lorry had rammed through the gate of the KTV outlet before the group of over 50 masked men stormed the compound at 1.30pm.

The men were also seen carrying objects resembling wooden sticks and iron rods as they entered the grounds.

Footage of the KTV outlet after the raid also showed shattered glass and damaged items.

According to Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus, several vehicles were also seized.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, said the police.

The case is being investigated for armed rioting and mischief.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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