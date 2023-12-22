2 bikers killed in accident at Second Link; lorry's brakes had allegedly failed

Two motorcyclists on their way to Singapore were killed in a chain collision on Friday (Dec 22) morning.

The accident involving five vehicles occurred at the Tanjung Kupang toll plaza, near the Second Link.

The vehicles involved were a lorry, a trailer, a bus and the two motorcycles, reported The Star.

A netizen surnamed Chen posted two videos documenting the accident's aftermath on social media, reported Shin Min Daily News.

"It's very serious, it's very serious, there's a white cloth covering one of the motorcyclists, the other is trapped underneath the lorry," wrote Chen.

Iskandar Puteri Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Hairulnizam Mohd Noh told Malaysian media on Friday that they received a distress call at about 6.04am.

He said that one fire engine and one rapid response vehicle with 10 firemen were deployed to the scene.

When they arrived, one of the motorcyclists was pinned under the lorry in the five-vehicle pile up.

"We tried to lift the lorry using an inflatable device but were successful. We saw a crane driving by and we requested the driver's assistance to lift the lorry," said Hairulnizam.

Investigations conducted by Malaysian police showed that the lorry allegedly suffered brake failure and the driver lost control before crashing into the trailer and bus.

It then hit the two motorcyclists, killing them instantly.

They were aged 49 and 54.

"The trailer driver, bus driver and 29 bus passengers did not suffer any injuries," said Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin, adding that all of the victims were taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Bahru.

Investigations are still ongoing.

