Motorcyclist dies after being pinned under lorry in 7-vehicle accident at Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died after he was pinned under a lorry in the aftermath of a chain collision involving four lorries and two trucks.

Responding to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the seven-vehicle pile-up at the junction of Woodlands Road and Mandai Estate at about 12.05pm on Dec 16.

When paramedics arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead, trapped under a lorry, said an SCDF spokesman.

A 54-year-old male truck driver suspected of careless driving causing death has been arrested, said the police.

The driver of another lorry was trapped in his seat and had to be extricated with the use of hydraulic rescue equipment, said the SCDF spokesman.

He and three others were conscious when they were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with injuries, he added.

Police said the four injured were aged between 22 and 54.

Two other drivers involved in the accident were not injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

