3 Singapore-registered McLaren cars crash in Johor after driver slowed down at intersection

These cars are meant to go fast - but perhaps one of the drivers went a little too fast.

Three Singapore-registered McLaren supercars were involved in a pile-up on Sunday (Oct 29) after one car rear-ended another, causing a chain collision to take place, Malaysian media reported that day.

The three vehicles were part of a convoy of six that were driving along Jalan Yong Peng heading towards Kluang at around 9am, Kluang district police deputy superintendent Nik Mohd Azmi Husin told local media.

"At the time of the incident, three McLaren supercars were driving in the same direction. One of the supercars slowed down to enter an intersection on the right.

"Although the car directly behind braked in time, the third car approaching from behind lost control and wasn't able to brake properly, crashing into the car in the middle," Deputy Superintendent Nik explained.

The supercar that was in the middle was then propelled forward, smashing into the first car that had slowed down to enter the intersection.

A blue McLaren - the vehicle that couldn't stop in time - sustained significant damage to the front of the car.

In pictures shared by Kluang police with Malaysian media, the blue supercar's bonnet was crumpled from the collision.

The other two McLarens - red and white - both sustained damage to the rear of the cars, although the one in the middle was damaged on both ends.

Drivers involved in this accident were uninjured, Sinar Harian reported.

A new McLaren can easily go for above $1 million, depending on the model of the vehicle.

However, used McLarens can go for just under $400,000, according to sgCarMart.

4 injured after luxury car loses control

Some drivers haven't been quite as lucky, however.

In March, a Singapore-registered Ferrari smashed into a Toyota along Malaysia's North-South Expressway, sending the latter flipping off the road.

Muar district police chief Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz said that the four passengers in the Toyota - Malaysians in their 50s - sustained injuries from the accident, The Straits Times reported that month.

Later in May, four Singaporeans were injured after their car collided with another along the same expressway, causing both vehicles to flip over.

The Malaysian driver of the other vehicle involved in this crash later died of head injuries, The Straits Times reported.

