4 Porsche cars allegedly made to U-turn after cutting queue at Tuas Second Link

Several Porsche cars entering Singapore via the Tuas Second Link were allegedly told to turn back after jumping the queue.

Dash-cam footage of the incident uploaded to Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed four Singapore-registered Porsche cars cutting the queue along the Tuas Second Link on Sunday (Oct 15) afternoon.

As traffic slowly inches forward, two Porsches driving in the far left bus lane — one grey and one blue — cuts across the double white line and into the car lane.

While the cars in front move forward, the pair of Porsches block the vehicles behind, allowing two more Porsches in the bus lane to overtake and cut in line.

Their plan was seemingly foiled, however, when the queue-cutters were later seen driving back towards Malaysia.

According to the caption, the Porsches were "made to U-turn" and allegedly told to re-queue to enter Singapore.

Netizens were tickled by the sight and commended the officers for a job well done, with one commenting that the drivers "deserve it" for jumping the queue.

However, others thought that the cars had turned back to Malaysia for other reasons, suggesting that the drivers may have forgotten their belongings.

Back in June, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz shared in a Facebook post then that vehicles that cut the queue at the checkpoint cannot enter Malaysia and will be diverted back to Singapore.

He also shared a photo of on-duty officers from the Royal Malaysia Police, and another photo of traffic cones placed strategically on the road to deter queue-cutters.

