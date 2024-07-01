3 Singaporean hikers rescued after getting lost in Malaysia

Three Singaporean men were rescued in the wee hours of Monday (July 1) morning after they got lost while hiking in Malaysia.

The men, all aged 22, went on a hike with their Malaysian friend at Apek Hill in Selangor on Sunday.

Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, assistant director of the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement that they received a call for help at about 7.19pm that night, reported China Press.

They despatched five personnel for the search and rescue operation, during which they were able to keep in contact with the hikers.

"All the victims were successfully located at about 11.30pm. They were safe and there were no injuries," said Ahmad.

The men were brought down from the hill at about 1.02am and handed over to the police for further action.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Selangor police as well as the Selangor Fire and Rescue Department for more information.

READ ALSO: Singaporean calls for help after getting lost on Johor mountain, finds his way out 21 hours later

claudiatan@asiaone.com