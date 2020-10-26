$3,333 fine for $33 bribe? Singaporean arrested in Malaysia for trying to circumvent green lane requirements

A RM100 (S$33) bribe may prove to be a costly mistake for one Singaporean man.

The 43-year-old man, who remains unidentified, was arrested in Johor on Oct 24 for allegedly bribing an immigration officer, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (SPRM) said in a Facebook post.

The man, who is the director of a private company, was trying to enter Malaysia via the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme.

According to SPRM, he attempted to bribe the officer to circumvent RGL requirements, which include remaining in Singapore for at least 14 days prior to departure.

However, he was arrested after the bribery attempt was reported by the officer.

The man will be remanded until Oct 29 to assist with investigations.

The case is being investigated under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, SPRM added.

If convicted, the man could be fined five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 — whichever is higher — and jailed for up to 20 years.

The Malaysia-Singapore RGL, which kicked off on Aug 17, allows for short-term essential business and official travel.

Under the scheme, travellers do not have to undergo a quarantine, but are required to adhere to a controlled itinerary and undergo Covid-19 tests before departure and upon arrival.

