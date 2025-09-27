3.5-magnitude earthquake detected in waters of Batu Pahat

A weak 3.5-magnitude earthquake struck Johor once again — this time occurring in the waters of Batu Pahat today (Sept 27) at 9.04am, said the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

The quake occurred approximately 25km southeast of Batu Pahat, at a depth of 10km.

This marks the ninth earthquake to affect Johor since August, following a series of tremors in various districts — one of which also occurred in Batu Pahat on Aug 31 (2.9-magnitude).

Previous quakes

The state had previously experienced numerous tremors with the first in Segamat on Aug 24 with a magnitude of 4.1.



This was followed by a 2.8-magnitude one a few hours later. Subsequently, there were others on Aug 27 (3.2), Aug 28 (2.5), Aug 29 (3.4) and Aug 30 (2.7).

On Sept 3, a 2.9-magnitude earthquake was detected near Sri Medan, Parit Sulong, Johor.

To date, no injuries have been reported, but residents have expressed concern over the increasing frequency of earthquakes in the region.

MetMalaysia said monitoring efforts are ongoing amid the unusual spate of seismic activity and has assured the public it will continue to provide updates on any further developments, reported the Malay Mail.

