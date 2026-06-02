Police seize 5 vehicles with hidden fuel tanks in anti-petrol smuggling operation in northern Malaysia

Five modified vehicles with fuel tanks hidden underneath their rear seats have been seized by the Malaysian police at various locations in Padang Besar, Perlis for their alleged involvement in the cross-border smuggling of subsidised fuel.

Five people, aged between 30 and 55 — a Malaysian woman, two Malaysian men, and two foreign men — were also detained to assist in investigations.

In a media statement on Tuesday (June 2), Padang Besar district police chief Mohd Shokri Abdullah said police conducted an operation to crack down on the smuggling of subsidised fuel from April 22 until Monday.

The vehicles seized comprised of a pickup truck and four saloon cars.

Three of the sized vehicles were locally registered while two were foreign registered.

The case is being investigated for illegal modification of a motor vehicle.

The penalty for first-time offenders is a fine of up to RM2,000 (S$643) or a jail term of up to six months, or both.

"The Padang Besar district police will continue to intensify enforcement action in order to combat the smuggling of subsidised fuel as well as any form of cross-border crime that can affect public peace and safety," said Assisstant Commissioner of Police Mohd Shokri.

He urged members of the public with any information on smuggling activities to share the information with the police.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com