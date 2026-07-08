Anwar rules out seeking Singapore's help on voting arrangements for Malaysians

Malaysia will not be seeking Singapore's assistance on voting arrangements for Malaysian voters based in the republic for the upcoming Johor state elections, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday (July 7).

He said this during the Prime Minister's Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, reported The Star.

"Generally, we do not involve other countries in our domestic affairs, including matters relating to elections in our country," he pointed out.

Anwar added that the Malaysian government, however, can inform companies in Singapore to facilitate arrangements for Malaysians returning home to vote.

"But I do not intend to contact the Prime Minister of Singapore regarding voting arrangements or elections in Malaysia," he said.

He also shared his personal view that Sunday would be a better option for polling day though the decision on whether voting should take place on a Saturday or Sunday rested with the Malaysian Election Commission as an independent body, according to The Star.

More than 2.7 million voters will head to the polls in the Johor state election on July 11, according to Bernama. The 16th Johor state election has attracted 172 candidates contesting 56 state seats.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com