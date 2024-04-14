Bodyguard injured after man fires 2 shots at wife in Kuala Lumpur Airport

A bodyguard was injured following a shooting at Kuala Lumpur International Airport Terminal 1 (KLIA 1) in the wee hours of Sunday (April 14) morning.

Selangor police chief commissioner Datuk Hussein Mar Khan told the media that a man fired off two shots at 1.30am inside the KLIA arrival hall, The Star reported.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after.

"One of the shots hit the victim, who works as a personal bodyguard," said Hussein.

The victim, who was hired by the suspect's wife, was severely injured from the shooting, which was reportedly at close range. Videos of the aftermath show the victim being taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

"This incident is unrelated to terrorist activities or groups and originated from a personal issue. The situation at KLIA is secure and under control," said Hussein.

He added that initial investigations showed the suspect intended to shoot his wife, who was waiting for the arrival of an umrah (pilgrimage) group.

The couple were reportedly in the midst of a divorce.

During a press conference at KLIA today, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Hafizul Harawi, reported the New Straits Times.

Prior to opening fire, Hafizul had reportedly thrown firecrackers at the scene, injuring members of the public.

Shuhaily stated that police have launched operations to arrest Hafizul and advised members of the public not to approach him.

He told the media: "I strongly urged the suspect to cooperate by surrendering himself to any police station. Whatever happens next, will not correct the first incident.

"In this context, the police have identified the suspect as armed and dangerous."

