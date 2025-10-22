Boy, 14, charged with murder of 16-year-old schoolgirl in Selangor; court orders psychiatric evaluation

A 14-year-old boy in Malaysia was charged with the murder of his 16-year-old schoolmate Yap Shing Xuen on Wednesday (Oct 22).

The minor, whose name was not reported by Malaysian media, is accused of fatally stabbing Yap in the female toilet of their secondary school in Selangor sometime between 9.20am and 9.35am on Oct 14.

He nodded when the charge was read out to him in Mandarin, according to the New Straits Times.

The teen, accompanied by his parents, reportedly remained quiet during the proceedings.

The court also ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, after his lawyer applied for one.

His case will be heard again on Nov 2, reported Bernama.

If convicted of murder, he faces the death penalty or a jail term of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Yap was cremated on Oct 20, with hundreds of family members, teachers, classmates, and friends showing up to pay their respects at her memorial service.

The accused has been in police custody since his arrest at the school on Oct 14.

Selangor police chief Shazeli Kahar told reporters on Oct 15 that the teen could have been triggered by emotional impulse and social media.

A handwritten note centred around violence and gaming was also found on him.

