Call me Abcideff: Malaysian man with unique name says it is about family connection

He has one of the most unique names — Mohd Abcideff.

"Most people call me Abcideff or Cideff," said the 33-year-old Malaysian, a senior mobile developer .

The Star quoted him as saying that he never had any issues with the name with anybody including the authorities.

"They might be a bit shocked at first. If I were them, I’d probably feel the same," he said.

For him, his unusual name is about family connection as his sister shares a similar name — Nur Abcida.

Their parents randomly used 'AB' as the root of their names, the report said

Abcideff explained that 'AB' comes from the initials of their father’s name, Ahmad Bana.

While he and his sister have such distinctive names, his other siblings have more conventional names.

"People think it’s a random name or a nickname from social media," he added.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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