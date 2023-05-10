Car-ception: 6-year-old Malaysian boy drives parents' car to buy toy car, crashes it before reaching shop

A six-year-old boy in Langkawi wanting to buy a toy car sneaked out of the house with his younger brother on Tuesday (May 9) night and drove his parents' car to get to the shop.

He travelled about 2.5km before he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a lamp post near Kampung Titi Chanwang.

The boy suffered a cut on his chin, while his brother, aged three, was unharmed.

The car suffered damage to its bonnet.

Facebook user Muhamad Haji Noh, who witnessed the accident and posted a video about it online, pursued the car the children were in, thinking it was a case of drink driving.

He can be heard in the video saying: "The driver grazed my car near Ulu Melaka. We thought it was a drunk driver, so we gave chase. Where are his parents?"

The older boy said repeatedly to Mr Haji that he wanted to go to a shop and buy a black toy car.

Haji responded with disbelief, saying, "Who drove the car? This little boy drove the car?"

Langkawi police chief Shariman Ashari said the district's traffic police were alerted to the accident at 11.15pm.

"Based on investigations, the boy from Kampung Padang Mengkuang was driving the car without his parents' knowledge before it crashed by the roadside in Jalan Bukit Tangga," said Assistant Commissioner Shariman.

He added that the boys left their home while their father was asleep and their mother was using the toilet.

ALSO READ: Not a joy ride: Video of kid sticking body out of rental car sunroof sparks public concern

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.