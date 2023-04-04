Not a joy ride: Video of kid sticking body out of rental car sunroof sparks public concern

Some may consider it a joy ride, but a video of a kid sticking their body out of a moving car's sunroof has sparked public concern over the child's safety.

The clip, which appears to be taken by another motorist, first emerged on Facebook on Monday (April 3), showing a blue car driving past Takashimaya.

A child, dressed in a yellow T-shirt, can be seen sticking out from the sunroof as the vehicle — bearing a GetGo decal — makes a turn.

According to the video's caption, the incident took place last Sunday, at about 8pm.

The video has since garnered over 10,000 views, with netizens saying that they're shocked the child was allowed to stand in the moving vehicle.

Responding to Shin Min Daily News' queries, GetGo's spokesperson said that they are currently in touch with the user who rented the car.

The car rental company also reiterated that users are to comply with prevailing traffic rules such as wearing a seatbelt in the car.

Those who fail to do so will be given a warning, or have their accounts banned.

Two kids were seen doing the same thing in a GetGo car in February. PHOTOS: Stomp

In February, two children were similarly seen pulling the same stunt in a GetGo car travelling in Punggol.

"It was not right that the driver drove so fast and braked near the junction with the two girls still standing there," said a member of public who shared a video clip with Stomp.

Under the Road Traffic Act, it is illegal for anyone under 1.35m, regardless of age, to be unsecured in a vehicle.

Passengers under 1.35m in height must be secured in child restraints, booster seats or adjustable seatbelts while travelling in a vehicle.

Dangers of sticking body out of sunroof

In 2018, a Chinese teenager who stuck his body out of a car sunroof on an expressway died after he crashed into a road sign.

A video of the horrific accident was uploaded onto social media, showing the 13-year-old with his upper body out of the sunroof as the car traveled on the empty expressway.

Passengers in another car, who were filming the video, noticed that a low clearance sign was ahead and joked that the boy could die if he hit it.

However, their banter turned into gasps of horror and shock when the teen actually crashed into the sign and slumped over.

He died at the scene.

