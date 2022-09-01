Yikes! Boy sticks body out of moving car's sunroof along Havelock Road

It may look like fun, but is it legal or safe?

A boy was seen standing in a moving car through the sunroof along Havelock Road towards Shenton Way on Aug 27 at 12.30pm.

Sharing a video of the incident, Stomp contributor Jer asked: "Is this legal on the road?"

Even if it is legal, the Stomp contributor does not think it is safe.

"This is a dangerous act as if there is an emergency brake, the kid might fly out."

It is, however, not legal for the simple reason that the law requires the driver and every passenger in a motor vehicle to wear a seatbelt.

And by standing in the BYD Atto electric SUV with his body sticking out of the sunroof, the boy in the video is clearly not wearing a seatbelt.

So no, it is not legal.

