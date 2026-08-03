Cat clings to motorcyclist in Malaysia as he helps stranded delivery rider

A motorcyclist, a cat and a stranded food delivery rider have become an unlikely trio captivating the internet.

TikTok user _mses posted a 22-second video on Friday (July 31), showing a motorcyclist travelling along a highway with a cat clinging to his back, while using his right foot to push a food delivery rider’s motorcycle from behind.

The unusual highway encounter quickly drew attention online, with the video garnering more than 851,000 views, over 125,000 likes and more than 51,000 reshares as of Monday afternoon.

Many commenters were amused by the cat's presence.

"Towing a motorcycle isn't unusual. I'd like to interview the cat instead," joked a commenter, adding "I wonder how it felt about helping tow the bike?"

Another commenter said: "That cat is so cute."

One user marvelled at the motorcyclist's ability to manage "two things at once", helping the stranded rider stay upright while ensuring his feline passenger did not fall onto the road.

Others, however, were quick to raise road safety concerns.

"Very irresponsible. What if the cat falls?" one commenter wrote.

A cat lover also expressed concern about carrying the animal in such a manner on a highway. The user recalled witnessing a kitten being run over by a car, an experience that left them unable to sleep well for three days.

Not everyone agreed with the criticism.

“Relax, no one's life was lost. If the cat wasn’t comfortable, it wouldn’t sit like that. It would definitely climb onto the rider’s head or jump off," countered one commenter.

“Don’t criticise the motorcycle owner. If you look closely, there is a strap attached to the cat, so it won’t fall," said another commenter.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com