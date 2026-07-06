Malaysia, Singapore to launch new digital border clearance system in January 2027: Anwar

A new digital system jointly developed by Singapore and Malaysia is expected to help ease congestion at the Singapore-Johor border when it launches in January next year.

The joint initiative was announced by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during 'Jom Tanya PMX, Temu Anwar', a political outreach programme held as part of the campaign for the 2026 Johor state election, reported the New Straits Times on Sunday (June 5).

Datuk Seri Anwar was responding to a participant's question on whether the Malaysian government would improve border counter operations to reduce waiting times for Malaysians commuting daily to Singapore for work.

"The Immigration Department will facilitate the movement, and once the system is ready, it will include new travel arrangements from Singapore to Johor Baru," Anwar said, according to The Star.

He added that this advanced digital immigration system will "resolve many issues".

However, he did not disclose further details of the initiative, saying it would be against the law to do so during the ongoing Johor election campaign, Bernama reported.

He said the Malaysian government is committed to addressing congestion through technological solutions, adding that border efficiency has already improved compared with three years ago.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) for comment.

[[nid:736376]]

helmy.saat@asiaone.com